Freida Pinto recently wowed us with her wedding pictures on Instagram. She also talked about how it was not a secret but the right moment.

Freida married Cory Tran during the lockdown in California last year. She also confirmed the news at The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She shared some pictures from her wedding on her Instagram handle. The pictures are as gorgeous as the couple.

She captioned the pictures of her impromptu wedding saying.

Yes, yes, it's true. One year ago I married this gorgeous man of my dreams. No, we were not keeping it a secret or anything. We were simply just enjoying life and happily shared the news with anyone who asked.

Freida met her love of her through her friend and The Path co-star Aaron Paul. She says, "One day it felt so right and so genuinely aligned that we decided we wanted to make it official."

The couple tied the knot at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. " This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap," she says.

Known for her role as Latika in Slumdog Millionaire is also expecting her child with Cory soon, as she took to Instagram to share the news with us.

"Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower! Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me." she captioned the post.

The pregnancy glow is just adding more to her beauty.

We wish her a happy life!