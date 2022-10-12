Next time you go for that bidet to wash off after having a good dump – think again because you might get punished. If you are in France, that is. According to a French company, the French custom is to only use toilet paper and then wash your hands. And according to this post, if you are ‘caught’ with a bottle or a cup of water, you’ll be severely punished.

French company: "It is the French custom to only use toilet paper, then wash your hands (…) Anyone caught in the toilets with a bottle or cup of water will be severely punished"

Note: Acc to Gallup, French are among the least likely to wash their hands after (nearly 40% don't) pic.twitter.com/v8ZLKqw1Fm — Arnaud Mafille (@ArnaudMafille) October 10, 2022

What’s more? According to a Management Consulting Company, Gallup, French are among the least likely to wash their hands after, nearly 40% don’t. No wonder they stick to kisses for greetings instead of a handshake.

Twitter was of course not very fond of this PSA

Anyone with basic hygiene cannot possibly be French. Good. — Empire Slayer✊🏽 (@VirtualLurker) October 10, 2022

What's next? Anyone seen eating with their right hand will be subject to disciplinary action? — ابن روجر (@Ibn_Roger_2) October 10, 2022

Wait… aren’t bidets a standard thing in France? — Prosediva® (@prosediva) October 10, 2022

It's like the Spanish inquisition all over again. Next up report any man who smells too clean! — James Clarke (@mrdailydigger) October 10, 2022

Well this isnt a part of "culture" anyone should be this proud of — Sarki Shehu (@HeySarki) October 10, 2022

They only have wines. — Kush (@KushKucuKucu) October 11, 2022

Wow…who would have thought being squeaky clean could be a political statement… 💩 — Bears_Pancakes (@PancakesTesla) October 10, 2022

The French are now punishing people for washing their bums.

No wonder, they really hate cleanliness https://t.co/pJOH72s25M — Eric Newton (@EricNewton2020) October 12, 2022

This is ridiculous 😂 What do they have against hygiene?? https://t.co/MvI0XiNevF — حرا (@melliifluous1) October 11, 2022

seems it’s French custom to have a crusty butt https://t.co/2hX8yydLDM — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) October 11, 2022

never letting a french person near me https://t.co/PvqxzP5soU pic.twitter.com/owzP95ynTg — yara (@hczoro) October 11, 2022

Not me getting deported from France for having too clean of an ass. https://t.co/b8DGbkAFJQ pic.twitter.com/j9BYSkSG5t — kiyun anon (@antifatwa) October 11, 2022

Guess, hygiene is a punishable offence now.