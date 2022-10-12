Next time you go for that bidet to wash off after having a good dump – think again because you might get punished. If you are in France, that is. According to a French company, the French custom is to only use toilet paper and then wash your hands. And according to this post, if you are ‘caught’ with a bottle or a cup of water, you’ll be severely punished.
What’s more? According to a Management Consulting Company, Gallup, French are among the least likely to wash their hands after, nearly 40% don’t. No wonder they stick to kisses for greetings instead of a handshake.
Twitter was of course not very fond of this PSA
Guess, hygiene is a punishable offence now.
