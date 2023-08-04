This weekend brings another teaser for a brand-new drama, Friday Night Plan.

Credits: Youtube

The comedy-drama revolves around two unsupervised brothers, portrayed by Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan, who execute an extravagant plan in the absence of their mother, played by Juhi Chawla. The movie showcases the relatable love-hate bond between the siblings.

Credits: Youtube

Credits: Youtube

The movie also features Medha Rana, Aadhya Anand and Ninad Kamat in pivotal roles.

Credits: Youtube

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, the movie is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar. It will be streaming on September 1, 2023.

Credits: Youtube

You can watch the teaser here:

ADVERTISEMENT

We just cannot wait to watch this one!