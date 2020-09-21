Thanks to the pandemic, Emmy's was different this year. The first major award show to happen in 2020 had no red carpet moments, no audience, and almost everything was done from home.
The award show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who announced the winners as they 'received' their trophies at their own houses.
Jimmy was joined by his co-host Jennifer Anniston for this important night, but the real fun began when she reached her place after doing work.
Jimmy and Jennifer had a video call, when suddenly Courteney Cox AKA Monica from F.R.I.E.N.D.S joined the conversation.
Very excited to see her, Jimmy exclaimed, "Courteney's there?". To which the actor replied, "Of course I'm here, we live together".
Later, Lisa Kudrow or Phoebe from F.R.I.E.N.D.S also joined the cast and there it was - the half-reunion of our favourite star cast.
FRIENDS TOGETHER IN #Emmys ❤ pic.twitter.com/l5eTv0O6kY— Charlie (@Carlox1912) September 21, 2020
IM SCREAMING JENNIFER ANISTON, COURTENEY COX AND LISA KUDROW!! THE FRIENDS WOMEN ARE TOGETHER. #emmys pic.twitter.com/m3mRyzFwfc— thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) September 21, 2020
Oh yeah, Pattrick Bateman also joined in for a few moments.
This reunion has left the internet very happy and nostalgic, and here are some of the reactions.
