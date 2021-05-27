17 years later, we finally have the Friends Reunion episode that we've all been waiting for. These cast members have been with us through it all and we can't wait to see them together on the big screen again.

However, for those of you, who haven't re-watched the show in a long time, Netflix has the perfect recap video to bring you up to speed.

The 4 minute clip covers all the iconic moments from the sitcom and give us a quick run-down of what we need to remember for the reunion.

From Ross and Rachel's 'break' to Joey's silver lipstick and Monica and Chandler's wedding, the recap has it all.

We even catch a glimpse of Phoebe singing smelly cat!

Watch the recap here:

While you can binge-watch the entire show on Netflix, you can catch the Friends Reunion episode on Zee5.