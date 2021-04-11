The way 2021 is going, there doesn't seem to be much to look forward to. Except maybe a few things: Like the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion.

It has been on cards for a while now but the pandemic-induced delay meant that the loyal fans of the show have to wait for a bit longer to see their favourite set of people.

However, they won't have to wait for much longer it seems, as the pictures from the sets of the reunion episode have started pouring in.

LOOK: “Friends: The Reunion,” a highly anticipated reunion special, is coming to the streaming service HBO Max, the show announces in an Instagram post. https://t.co/sDo55hwVGt pic.twitter.com/Rdq7M3MblK — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) April 11, 2021

People have been sharing photos of the new couch, the new room, and the old friends on social media, and honestly, this has just increased our excitement.

don’t cry don’t cry don’t cry don’t cry im so happy they’re filming the friends reunion😭 pic.twitter.com/aTjgkdXwiq — brunna is afifa’s wife 🐋 (@h3rrykiwi) April 9, 2021

“stop crying, they're just a sofa, a fountain, a table and chairs”



The sofa, the fountain, the table and chairs :#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/bdAgETemfZ — Laura🍩 (@lauraniston_) April 9, 2021

MATTHEW!! YES 1/6 FRIENDS CAST UPDATE ABOUT THE REUNION!! I ALWAYS THOUGHT IT WILL BE JEN FIRST pic.twitter.com/6UpeZGgN2r — hana | friends reunion (@mndlersftw) April 10, 2021

📸| More Pictures of the #FriendsReunion set 😭!!

- it's actually happening pic.twitter.com/O86docBSR1 — MLP Updates (@MatthewPerryNew) April 9, 2021

all these updates from the reunion shoot is making me so emotional! we’re getting the FRIENDS back together real soon😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OyeFi2IGc2 — ☁️⁷ (@GreyCells98) April 9, 2021

FRIENDS THE REUNION is finally happening!!! pic.twitter.com/IxAbPraQWr — n (@neaniston) April 8, 2021

As per reports, the special episode will be unscripted so it will be interesting to see how that pans out.

Also, David Schwimmer, who played the iconic role of Ross Geller in the show said that they won't be playing the characters but will be themselves.

This is all way too exciting and we wish someone would ask us "how you doin'" - because we are doing very good after seeing these pictures.