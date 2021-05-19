To say the internet is going gaga waiting for the FRIENDS Reunion episode, would be an understatement. People have been waiting for this one, for a long, LONG time.

And while we've still got a week more to go, we've just got the first trailer for the 'episode', with some great footage to satiate our appetites.

The trailer includes the cast reading out older scripts from our fave episodes, clips of the guest appearances and a WHOLE lot of tears. It's fair to say, the trailer had me blubbing as well. So here it is, the FRIENDS reunion trailer.