You don't create something like F.R.I.E.N.D.S without some touch of reality. You just can't.

The bonds don't appear so strong on screen if they aren't, off it.

The chemistry between characters doesn't appear so natural if the actors don't like each other in real life.

The jokes don't land automatically if people's sense of humour doesn't match.

For more than a decade, the show defined friendship for people across the world with its 6 characters. Here we are going to talk about two of them.

Joey and Chandler.

However, this is the story of their bond in real life. Much like their characters in the show, the two always had each other's backs through rough patches.

So, when Matthew was in the hospital fighting a life-threatening disease, he found Matt LeBlanc by his side.

And even in his years of fighting drug addiction, his on-screen roommate didn't leave his side.

Perry had a jet-ski accident during the shoot of season 3 of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. After that, he started taking medicine which made everything worse. He got addicted to the pills.

This was when Matt LeBlanc was doing amazing in his career.

So Perry just reached the sets and reacted normally. But one day, he had to be admitted to the hospital because of acute pancreatitis.

This is when LeBlanc, a good friend, decided to stand by him.

In the same way, Perry extended his full support to LeBlanc, when the latter was struggling after the end of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

His career went downhill and his personal life was also in shambles.

LeBlanc's wife filed for a divorce while his daughter was severely ill, and he had to take care of all these problems alone.

During this time, he cut off ties with most people he knew. Except Perry.

Soon, with his friend's support, LeBlanc overcame the hardships and started doing a lot better than before.

Friends. Roommates. BFFs: That is how we'd define Joey and Chandler's relationship. Matthew and Perry's is pretty much the same.