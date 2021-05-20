After much postponement amid the pandemic, the trailer of the much-awaited Friends: The Reunion was finally released last night and you will definitely need tissues for watching it. Sharing the clip on the official F.R.I.E.N.D.S Instagram handle, it was captioned "Friends: The Reunion. THE BREAK IS OVER."

The highly anticipated reunion will bring back all the six lead cast members of the popular sitcom- Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

From the popular quiz episode to popping up the ‘were they on a break’ question, they will revisit the sets of F.R.I.E.N.D.S and recall their nostalgic memories from the show.

The reunion will air on HBO Max on May 27th with a string of celebrity guests that includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga.

Twitterati are as excited as we are and here’s the proof!

I have goosebumps literal goosebumps!

& I am crying! & this is just a trailer!

I can't! The most epic show in my lifetime is back & I can't keep calm! I would pay to watch old friends in nappies please!

😭😭😭😭😭#FriendsReunion you all! 💖💖💖 — Cynthia!✨🦀🔪 (@thecynthiadavid) May 19, 2021

Seeing them back is the best feeling #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/iS6bghD2qx — salang jinsil (@aanandita_reddy) May 20, 2021

no i don't think you understand it actually feels like i am meeting my best friends after a long time #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/MCEcfaigiS — kirtan ➶ rewatching friends (@stevsbishp) May 19, 2021

Only one more week then we’ll see them together again 😭😭😭 still cannot believe this is happening #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/Cf6yotTTQW — ◜𝑠𝑤𝑒𝑒𝑡𝑦𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑦 🥧𓈒 (@fxbullnblanch) May 20, 2021

I just cried watching this you didn’t have to do that to me🥺🥺 — Ozlem (@ozleemozdemiir1) May 19, 2021

vibe check we're all crying uncontrollably right?#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/nyELKyxpMM — Anna loves Chul 3000 🍑🍒 (@SUJUSHlDAE) May 19, 2021

"The One Where They Should Have Remained Frozen In Time"...😭#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/MTlO3CwIVx — Pranshu Vats (@PranshuVats7) May 20, 2021

LISA KUDROW 22 YEARS LATER THIS WOMAN IS TRULY THE BEST #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/lwdafe49ep — sari 🦋 (@theseoulsari) May 19, 2021

Could we BE more excited?