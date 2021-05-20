After much postponement amid the pandemic, the trailer of the much-awaited Friends: The Reunion was finally released last night and you will definitely need tissues for watching it. Sharing the clip on the official F.R.I.E.N.D.S Instagram handle, it was captioned "Friends: The Reunion. THE BREAK IS OVER."
The highly anticipated reunion will bring back all the six lead cast members of the popular sitcom- Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.
From the popular quiz episode to popping up the ‘were they on a break’ question, they will revisit the sets of F.R.I.E.N.D.S and recall their nostalgic memories from the show.
The reunion will air on HBO Max on May 27th with a string of celebrity guests that includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga.
Twitterati are as excited as we are and here’s the proof!
I have goosebumps literal goosebumps!— Cynthia!✨🦀🔪 (@thecynthiadavid) May 19, 2021
& I am crying! & this is just a trailer!
I can't! The most epic show in my lifetime is back & I can't keep calm! I would pay to watch old friends in nappies please!
😭😭😭😭😭#FriendsReunion you all! 💖💖💖
Could I BE more excited??!! #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/Lc6Hfh19Tv— Noxie Baby 💙 (@NastyMe6) May 19, 2021
Seeing them back is the best feeling #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/iS6bghD2qx— salang jinsil (@aanandita_reddy) May 20, 2021
I’m not crying, you’re crying 😢 #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/EsGbkGSn9W— Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) May 19, 2021
no i don't think you understand it actually feels like i am meeting my best friends after a long time #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/MCEcfaigiS— kirtan ➶ rewatching friends (@stevsbishp) May 19, 2021
Only one more week then we’ll see them together again 😭😭😭 still cannot believe this is happening #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/Cf6yotTTQW— ◜𝑠𝑤𝑒𝑒𝑡𝑦𝑐𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑦 🥧𓈒 (@fxbullnblanch) May 20, 2021
SEVEN DAYS UNTIL THE #FRIENDSREUNION 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Bn0PscQ2ot— gab (@jenanist) May 20, 2021
I just cried watching this you didn’t have to do that to me🥺🥺— Ozlem (@ozleemozdemiir1) May 19, 2021
vibe check we're all crying uncontrollably right?#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/nyELKyxpMM— Anna loves Chul 3000 🍑🍒 (@SUJUSHlDAE) May 19, 2021
I CANT WAIT....— Mahira is in utopia! (@1Dbangtan_Girl) May 20, 2021
IM CRYING 😭😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/pCmaIGK6ZL
"The One Where They Should Have Remained Frozen In Time"...😭#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/MTlO3CwIVx— Pranshu Vats (@PranshuVats7) May 20, 2021
who's cutting onions??? 😭 MY EYES MY EYES, I'M CRYING 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️ #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/DCRUGHybpg— ely (@justmonjiely) May 20, 2021
LISA KUDROW 22 YEARS LATER THIS WOMAN IS TRULY THE BEST #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/lwdafe49ep— sari 🦋 (@theseoulsari) May 19, 2021
Could we BE more excited?