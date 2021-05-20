After much postponement amid the pandemic, the trailer of the much-awaited Friends: The Reunion was finally released last night and you will definitely need tissues for watching it. Sharing the clip on the official F.R.I.E.N.D.S Instagram handle, it was captioned "Friends: The Reunion. THE BREAK IS OVER."

The highly anticipated reunion will bring back all the six lead cast members of the popular sitcom- Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

From the popular quiz episode to popping up the ‘were they on a break’ question, they will revisit the sets of F.R.I.E.N.D.S and recall their nostalgic memories from the show.

The reunion will air on HBO Max on May 27th with a string of celebrity guests that includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga.

Twitterati are as excited as we are and here’s the proof!

Could we BE more excited?