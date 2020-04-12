There are good friends and then there are best friends who always find innovative ways to cheer you up in difficult times.
Recently, a Twitter user, Gazal Bawa, posted a heartwarming video of her friends performing a sangeet special for her and her fiance since their wedding got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Check it out.
Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day 💛 pic.twitter.com/vzPhPat8f2— Gazal Bawa (@gazalbawa) April 11, 2020
Netizens also praised the couple's friends and hailed them for their sweet gesture.
Such a lovely gesture...Blessed to have such friends— Faria Ahmad (@Faaaari) April 12, 2020
Such a sweet gesture! ❤️— ada (@seriousaurat) April 12, 2020
Ahhhh yesss!! Congrats! WOW..such LOVE!!💗💗💗— 💗Miss.Bliss💗Bridget Cruwys💗 (@BridgetCruwys) April 12, 2020
This is adorable. Congratulations— Monika Manchanda 👩🏼🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) April 12, 2020
