There are good friends and then there are best friends who always find innovative ways to cheer you up in difficult times.

Recently, a Twitter user, Gazal Bawa, posted a heartwarming video of her friends performing a sangeet special for her and her fiance since their wedding got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Check it out.

Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day 💛 pic.twitter.com/vzPhPat8f2 — Gazal Bawa (@gazalbawa) April 11, 2020

Their freinds practically threw them a virtual sangeet party by dressing up in their traditional attires and dancing their hearts out to a Punjabi song called Na Dil De Pardesi Nu by Mohammed Siddiq and Ranjit Kaur.

Netizens also praised the couple's friends and hailed them for their sweet gesture.

