There are good friends and then there are best friends who always find innovative ways to cheer you up in difficult times. 

Recently, a Twitter user, Gazal Bawa, posted a heartwarming video of her friends performing a sangeet special for her and her fiance since their wedding got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Check it out. 

Their freinds practically threw them a virtual sangeet party by dressing up in their traditional attires and dancing their hearts out to a Punjabi song called Na Dil De Pardesi Nu by Mohammed Siddiq and Ranjit Kaur. 

Netizens also praised the couple's friends and hailed them for their sweet gesture.

My dear best friends, please take note. 