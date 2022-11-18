As we all know the Bigg Boss house is almost always eventful and full of brawls that break out, out of nowhere. So, it’s not surprising that so many friends have broken up on the show. Which is why we thought of looking back and seeing how many unfortunate friendship break-ups have taken place in the Bigg Boss house.

Credit: Koimoi

Here take a look for yourself and read on:

1. Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Rashmi Desai and Devoleena had known each other before entering Bigg Boss 13. They became quite close on the show too. But when they came back as wild card contestants in Bigg Boss 15, their equation ended in lots of fights and friction.

Credit: India TV

2. Armaan Kohli and Sangram Singh

Though these two were very, very close, their friendship came to an ugly end when Sangram Singh decided to nominate Armaan Kohli. Ouch! That sounds like a betrayal story out of a movie.

Credit: Rediff

3. Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were so close that they could easily be identified as an iconic duo from the show. But sadly, because of the tough competition in the house, the two drifted apart and things became quite bitter between the two.

And even though they weren’t seen together after the show ended, Asim Riaz stood by Shukla’s family during his last rites like the great friends they’d been.

Credit: Lehren

4. Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik

Similar to most good friends on the show, Jasmine Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik were quite close in the beginning of Bigg Boss 14. But slowly, things took a turn for worse and their equation became full of friction and conflict.

Credit: Mumbai Mirror

5.Karishma Tanna and Sushant Digvikar

This was probably one of the funniest yet also saddest friendship break-up of Bigg Boss. Apparently, Karishma Tanna chose to save her make-up rather than friend Sushant for a house task! Not only did this leave other contestants on the show shocked, but caused Sushant Digvikar to move away from their friendship.

Credit: FilmiBeat

6. Mahek Chahal and Juhi Parmar

Everything was fine and dandy between the two, that is until, Mahek heard that Juhi had been bad-mouthing her behind her back, to other housemates.

Credit: Blogspot

7. Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde

Arshi and Shilpa shared a really nice equation in the beginning of Bigg Boss 11, but the fights between them got so bad that they weren’t seen talking to or meeting each other for a long while after the show ended.

Credit: YouTube

Vote for your favourite contestant on MyGlamm & get a chance to meet Salman Khan.