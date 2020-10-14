Under the Unlock 5 guidelines, cinemas and multiplexes have been allowed to open up from October 15, 2020, but with 50% capacity. And here are films that will either release directly in theatres or re-release in theatre:

1. PM Narendra Modi

The first film to be screened in theatres post the nation-wide lockdown, PM Narendra Modi has been directed by Ssandip Singh and stars

2. Sooryavanshi

The latest film in Rohit Shetty's 'cop cinematic universe' stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, along with Shetty's other two 'cop heroes' Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Originally scheduled for a 2020 Diwali released, reportedly, the film's release has now been shifted to 2021.

3. 83

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most highly anticipated sports-drama of the year. As per reports, the makers are, for now, sticking to a Christmas release.

4. Tenet

Christopher Nolan's latest sci-fi drama Tenet has already been declared a winner after its international release, and will most probably be one of the first English-language films to release in theatres in India after the nationwide lockdown.

5. Death On The Nile

Russell Brand, Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, and others get together in this adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel. The film is likely to release in December 2020.

6. Dune

This highly-anticipated science-fiction drama is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name. The first of a two-part adaptation, Dune brings together an epic ensemble cast and is expected to release in 2021.

7. Khaali Peeli

This Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Pandey starrer first released on Zee Plex on October 2 but is most likely to re-release in theatres on October 16.

8. Black Widow

The release date for the highly awaited Marvel superhero film Black Widow has already been pushed twice. But finally, the Scarlett Johansson starrer is expected to release in 2021.

9. Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot reprises her role of Wonder Woman in the upcoming DC superhero film Wonder Woman 1984, which is expected to release in December 2020.

10. Coolie No. 1

A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, Coolie. No. 1 announced that it will be releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video due to the pandemic. However, with Unlock 5 guidelines, the film might release in theatres as well.

11. Laxmmi Bomb

The Akshay Kumar starrer was already releasing in theatres internationally, where allowed, and under the new guidelines, maybe releasing in theatres in India too.

12. Tanhaji

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that Ajay Devgn starrer period drama Tanhaji will be re-released after multiplexes open.

13. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's romantic drama, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is also all set for re-release.

14. Malang

Mohit Suri's romantic action thriller Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani in lead roles, will also be releasing again in theates.

15. Kedarnath

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath is one of the films being re-released in theatres. It was originally released in December 2018.

16. Thappad

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, Thappad will also be releasing in theatres again.

17. War

The Tiger Shroff-Hrithik Roshan starrer action thriller, War is the latest film to be added to the list of 2020 re-releases.

The list of #Hindi films re-releasing in cinemas keeps growing... In addition to the five titles mentioned earlier [#Tanhaji, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan, #Malang, #Kedarnath, #Thappad], there’s a prominent addition to the list: #War... More films will be scheduled in coming days. pic.twitter.com/oEVrzGRqwT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2020

In case you plan to watch a film in theatres, be sure to wear masks and follow proper social distancing.