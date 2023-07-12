Shah Rukh Khan entered into showbiz with TV series Fauji in 1989 and later appeared in shows like Circus, Umeed, and Wagle Ki Dunia. SRK later made his film debut in Deewana (1992) alongside Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. Shah Rukh chose to play anti-hero during his initial days in Hindi cinema, be it a cold-blooded murderer in Baazigar or obsessive lover in both Darr and Anjaam. Deciding to pick antagonist roles back then was truly a big risk, but it worked like a charm for his career.

Source: Gifer

And today, SRK has Jawan coming up for which the superstar has yet again switched to a grey shade. He has been quite a risk-taker over the years and this is what netizens have been discussing on Twitter.

Source: Red Chillies Entertainment

Producer-actor Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) posted an old picture of Shah Rukh Khan and tweeted his understanding of how the superstar works. Vaswani mentioned how SRK took risks in films like Baazigar, Darr, Swades, Asoka, Ra.One, Zero, and Pathaan. And how King Khan is taking another risk in Jawan.

“He is not averse to risks…That’s his way, it works for him because he is unafraid and unaffected by outcomes,” the tweet reads.

Here’s the post:

A Twitter user asked Vaswani about how Pathaan was a risk for SRK, to which the producer replied saying that the superstar ‘reinvented’ himself for Sidharth Anand’s movie. Referring to Big B choosing a father’s role in Mohabbatein at the age of 58, Vaswani tweeted this:

Let’s check out how other SRK fans are reacting to this perspective:

True that! Shah Rukh Khan has taken several risks in his illustrious career spanning over three decades. And Chak De! India was also one of them. What do you think of it?