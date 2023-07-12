Shah Rukh Khan entered into showbiz with TV series Fauji in 1989 and later appeared in shows like Circus, Umeed, and Wagle Ki Dunia. SRK later made his film debut in Deewana (1992) alongside Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. Shah Rukh chose to play anti-hero during his initial days in Hindi cinema, be it a cold-blooded murderer in Baazigar or obsessive lover in both Darr and Anjaam. Deciding to pick antagonist roles back then was truly a big risk, but it worked like a charm for his career.

Source: Gifer

And today, SRK has Jawan coming up for which the superstar has yet again switched to a grey shade. He has been quite a risk-taker over the years and this is what netizens have been discussing on Twitter.

Source: Red Chillies Entertainment

Producer-actor Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) posted an old picture of Shah Rukh Khan and tweeted his understanding of how the superstar works. Vaswani mentioned how SRK took risks in films like Baazigar, Darr, Swades, Asoka, Ra.One, Zero, and Pathaan. And how King Khan is taking another risk in Jawan.

“He is not averse to risks…That’s his way, it works for him because he is unafraid and unaffected by outcomes,” the tweet reads.

Here’s the post:

Here’s understanding how @iamsrk works & it’s simple; he’s not averse to risks! Baazigar was a risk; Darr was a risk; Swades, Asoka, Ra1, Zero were risks! Playing Pathaan was a risk; so is Jawaan. That’s his way, it works for him because he’s unafraid and unaffected by outcomes! pic.twitter.com/kVtEyyUkLz — Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) July 12, 2023

A Twitter user asked Vaswani about how Pathaan was a risk for SRK, to which the producer replied saying that the superstar ‘reinvented’ himself for Sidharth Anand’s movie. Referring to Big B choosing a father’s role in Mohabbatein at the age of 58, Vaswani tweeted this:

ADVERTISEMENT

At the age of 58, MrBachchan played father to Aishwarya in Mohabbatein. SRK went against all medical advice, recreated, reinvented, remoulded himself and put Raj Rahul and Raju to rest, making Pathaan iconic and creating a new SRK. Grave risk. You may think differently. — Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) July 12, 2023

Let’s check out how other SRK fans are reacting to this perspective:

He never played safe… He never feared taking risks. He always tried something new, be it in his initial days or his prime time… still he is. He is such a giver and never limits himself, He is so brave like a true King @iamsrk ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/TeII18snj6 — ❥ Sнαн ᏦᎥ Ᏸ𝐢ω𝐢 𓀠 (@JacyKhan) July 12, 2023

SRK is the highest risk taker in the film industry.. he always come out from his comfort zone & making different films every year…! Hats off to King Khan.. — Shailav (@Shailav_) July 12, 2023

True that he never hesitates to take risks but pathaan was the safest movie he has done so far. — hk (@nodogyaraah) July 12, 2023

that’s shah rukh khan for y’all 🔥 https://t.co/NIqPcCgaXq — jawan’s girl (@shahodx) July 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Pathaan and Jawan aren't. Dunki is. https://t.co/EjQm1ytk85 — fas (@fas___m) July 12, 2023

True that! Shah Rukh Khan has taken several risks in his illustrious career spanning over three decades. And Chak De! India was also one of them. What do you think of it?