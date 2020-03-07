Singer Neha Kakkar, who rose to fame with after appearing on the second season of Indian reality TV show, Indian Idol shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. Neha posted a picture of her mother standing next to their bunglow in Rishikesh and wrote about how they once lived in a rented one bedroom home.
We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent.
Neha whose net worth stands at around Rs 24.75 crores spoke about how her mother would put a table in their room and that would become a kitchen.
This is the Bungalow we Own now in #Rishikesh and Swipe Right to see the house where I was Born ❤️🙏🏼 In the same house We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And Now Whenever I see Our Own Bungalow in the Same City, I always get Emotional 🥺 . #SelfMade #NehaKakkar ❤️💪🏼 Biggest Thanks to My Family @sonukakkarofficial @tonykakkar Mom Dad Mata Rani (God) ❤️🙏🏼 and Ofcourse My NeHearts and All My Well wishers ❤️🙌🏼 . #NehuDiaries #Utrakhand #KakkarFamily
The singer's friends and family are all praise for how far this self-made star has come.
Hard work sure does pay off!