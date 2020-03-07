Singer Neha Kakkar, who rose to fame with after appearing on the second season of Indian reality TV show, Indian Idol shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. Neha posted a picture of her mother standing next to their bunglow in Rishikesh and wrote about how they once lived in a rented one bedroom home. 

neha kakkar
Source: Instagram
We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent.
neha kakkar
Source: Instagram

Neha whose net worth stands at around Rs 24.75 crores spoke about how her mother would put a table in their room and that would become a kitchen. 

The singer's friends and family are all praise for how far this self-made star has come. 

Hard work sure does pay off! 