Singer Neha Kakkar, who rose to fame with after appearing on the second season of Indian reality TV show, Indian Idol shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. Neha posted a picture of her mother standing next to their bunglow in Rishikesh and wrote about how they once lived in a rented one bedroom home.

We Kakkar’s used to stay in a 1 Room inside which My Mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that Room also was not our own, we were paying rent.

Neha whose net worth stands at around Rs 24.75 crores spoke about how her mother would put a table in their room and that would become a kitchen.

The singer's friends and family are all praise for how far this self-made star has come.

Hard work sure does pay off!