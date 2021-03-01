After being delayed for nearly two months due to the pandemic, the Golden Globes 2021 ceremony finally took place virtually. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted this awards function and celebrities from all parts of the world participated in this ceremony.

Check out the complete Golden Globes 2021 winners' list to know if your favourite won :

WINNERS IN THE FILM CATEGORY

Best Film - Drama: Nomadland



Best Director: Chloe Zhao for Nomadland



Congratulations to Nomadland for taking home the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/0JFBzERv6s — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Film - Musical/Comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Congratulations to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dF34ZKxGUR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Actress - Drama: Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Congratulations to Andra Day (@AndraDayMusic) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama - The United States vs. Billie Holiday (@USvsBillie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0GqLiftZih — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Actor - Drama: Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband @chadwickboseman at the #GoldenGlobes.pic.twitter.com/UOgdLlnA52 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Rosamund Pike for I Care A Lot

Rosamund Pike just won Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/dHHQDZldUR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Congratulations to @SachaBaronCohen for winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes!pic.twitter.com/fzbnKc7sOS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian

Congratulations to Jodie Foster - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - The Mauritanian (@TheMauritanian). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DeP7gjub7X — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah

Daniel Kaluuya wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/hrZDCk3uwR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7

Congratulations to Aaron Sorkin - Best Screenplay - Motion Picture - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (@trialofchicago7). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/OIjO5ljpV0 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Foreign Language Film: Minari



Minari wins Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/486jld6AIz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Animated Feature: Soul



Best Original Score: Soul

WINNERS IN THE TELEVISION CATEGORY

Best TV Series - Drama: The Crown

Best TV Series - Musical/Comedy: Schitt's Creek

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film: The Queen's Gambit



Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film): Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit



Congratulations to Anya Taylor-Joy for winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/bDQqL2stbU — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film): Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True

.@MarkRuffalo wins for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series/Motion Picture Made for Television at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/6kPJRCNHsf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Actress - Drama: Emma Corrin for The Crown

Congratulations to Emma Corrin - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama - The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TaVc73hIFj — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Actor - Drama: Josh O'Connor for The Crown

Congratulations to @joshoconnor15 for winning Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/LWHcapjpio — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek



Congratulations to the winner of Best Actress in A TV Series - Musical or Comedy, Catherine O'Hara! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VnwU5TEDbL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

.@jasonsudeikis wins for Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/kJyyfRcH6g — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Supporting Actress: Gillian Anderson for The Crown



Congratulations to Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role - The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/n7BQblTDeu — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Best Supporting Actor: John Boyega for Small Axe

Congratulations to John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role - Small Axe. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hmPiUEwvOl — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Congratulations to all the winners.