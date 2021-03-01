After being delayed for nearly two months due to the pandemic, the Golden Globes 2021 ceremony finally took place virtually. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted this awards function and celebrities from all parts of the world participated in this ceremony.  

Check out the complete Golden Globes 2021 winners' list to know if your favourite won : 

WINNERS IN THE FILM CATEGORY 

Best Film - Drama: Nomadland   

Best Director: Chloe Zhao for Nomadland              

Best Film - Musical/Comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm       

Best Actress - Drama: Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday     

Best Actor - Drama: Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom  

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Rosamund Pike for I Care A Lot    

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm  

Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian      

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah   

Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7       

Best Foreign Language Film: Minari 

Best Animated Feature: Soul

Best Original Score: Soul

WINNERS IN THE TELEVISION CATEGORY 

Best TV Series - Drama: The Crown    

Best TV Series - Musical/Comedy: Schitt's Creek

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film: The Queen's Gambit 

Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film): Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit 

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film): Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True

Best Actress - Drama: Emma Corrin for The Crown          

Best Actor - Drama: Josh O'Connor for The Crown 

Best Actress - Musical/Comedy: Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek

Best Actor - Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso 

Best Supporting Actress: Gillian Anderson for The Crown

Best Supporting Actor: John Boyega for Small Axe   

Congratulations to all the winners. 