The 67th National Film Awards, honoring the movies and work of artists from 2019, were announced today. 

Here's a look at some of the most notable winners: 

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Marakkar also won the award for Best Special Effects. 

Best Editing film: Jersey (Telugu). 

Jersey
Jersey also won the award for Best Film in Telugu. It's  being remade by Dharma Productions in Hindi, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. 

Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami (Bengali)

Gumnami also won the award for the Best Feature Film in Bengali. 

Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Jyeshthoputro
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga

Panga
Best Actor:  Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle) and Dhanush (Asuran)

Bhonsle
Dhanush in Asuran
Even last year, the Best Actor award was shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (URI)

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu

Jallikattu
Jallikattu was India's official entry for the Oscars. 

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Raan Petala (Bardo)

Savani Ravindra
Best Hindi film: Chhichhore

Chhichhore
Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Anandi Gopal
You can see the complete list of winners here