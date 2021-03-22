The 67th National Film Awards, honoring the movies and work of artists from 2019, were announced today.

Here's a look at some of the most notable winners:

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)

Marakkar also won the award for Best Special Effects.

Best Editing film: Jersey (Telugu).

Jersey also won the award for Best Film in Telugu. It's being remade by Dharma Productions in Hindi, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami (Bengali)

Gumnami also won the award for the Best Feature Film in Bengali.

Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle) and Dhanush (Asuran)

Even last year, the Best Actor award was shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (URI)

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu

Jallikattu was India's official entry for the Oscars.

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Teri Mitti (Kesari)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Raan Petala (Bardo)

Best Hindi film: Chhichhore

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

