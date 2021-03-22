The 67th National Film Awards, honoring the movies and work of artists from 2019, were announced today.
Here's a look at some of the most notable winners:
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Marakkar also won the award for Best Special Effects.
Best Editing film: Jersey (Telugu).
Jersey also won the award for Best Film in Telugu. It's being remade by Dharma Productions in Hindi, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.
Best Screenplay Adapted: Gumnami (Bengali)
Gumnami also won the award for the Best Feature Film in Bengali.
Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle) and Dhanush (Asuran)
Even last year, the Best Actor award was shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (URI)
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu
Jallikattu was India's official entry for the Oscars.
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Teri Mitti (Kesari)
Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Raan Petala (Bardo)
Best Hindi film: Chhichhore
Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
You can see the complete list of winners here.