If you happened to have watched Shershaah recently, then we're sure you took note of the performance Shiv Panditt gave. The actor clearly proved to be one of the finest characters within the film.

In it, he plays the role of Captain Sanjeev Jamwal. A senior to Captain Vikram Batra by six months. His character is that of a straightforward army officer, who has a sober and solid mindset that can withstand any difficult situation. And, let's be honest, who doesn't like a stern (but kind) man in uniform!

But what's noteworthy is the way in which the actor portrayed the seriousness of his character. It was believable and incredibly authentic.

Born on June 21, 1984 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Shiv Panditt first received recognition for the film Shaitan, in 2011. And was in fact, nominated for a Best Male Debut Filmfare award for the performance.

The actor has been in the film industry for more than a decade, and has done around twenty one films. But a lot of us still remember him as Chief Inspector Hanuman Prasad Pandey from FIR. In the show, he played a naughty police officer who spoke in his own distinct way. Which was an early sign of how unafraid he was of experimenting with his roles.





As for films, he was initially seen in Aagey Se Right, The Private Life of Albert Pinto, Let's Enjoy and Mumbai Delhi Mumbai and then, Leelai, 7 Hours To Go, Loev and Khuda Haafiz.

But, even prior to stepping foot in the film industry properly, the actor had done several TV shows. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (Season 3), Studio Disney and Dr. Bhanumati On Duty to name a few. Moving forward, he played some great roles in web series as well. Some of which have been Love Lust & Confusion - Season 2, Selection Day and Chakravyuh.

So, just to reiterate, from TV shows, to short films, then mainstream films and web series - this man has done it all. And it quite literally shows! The amount of work he's done with each role, the variance in his roles, it has all added to the quality of his acting. And TBH, we'd really love to see him in more projects, because he deserves it!

That authentic accent in FIR and the suaveness in Khuda Haafiz!