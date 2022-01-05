Just when things were beginning to go back to normal, a terrifying surge in COVID-19 cases has put things on hold again. We had immense hopes from 2022 and so did the Indian filmmakers. But once again movie release plans have been stalled due to restrictions imposed in the light of rising Covid cases.

Big-budget films which were eyeing their theatrical release have been delayed for an indefinite period. In fact, some of these cinematic projects have been in the pipeline since the beginning of the pandemic.

Here are a bunch of movies we were looking forward to releasing in January that have been postponed:

1. Radhe Shyam

In view of growing concerns over the Omicron variant, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam was pushed back at the last minute. The film was scheduled to hit the theatre in 10 days. But the makers delayed it and put out a statement announcing the same.

We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support.



We will see you in cinemas soon..!#RadheShyamPostponed pic.twitter.com/aczr0NuY9r — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) January 5, 2022

2. RRR

RRR, touted as one of the biggest films of the year, was also postponed six days prior to the original release date. Advance booking for SS Rajamouli’s period drama starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt had already opened in different parts of the world. Reports suggest that approximately ₹10 crore has to be refunded since tickets were already booked in advance.

3. Gehraiyaan

Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, which seems to be a tale of unrequited desires, bowled us over with the dreamy teaser. Obviously, we were left intrigued with the complex modern-day romance after that. Although the release was just around the corner, the date has now been pushed to February.

The star cast took to social media to announce the new release date of the romantic-drama.

4. Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar’s magnum opus, Prithviraj, was initially scheduled to release on January 21. Much like other films, the historical drama that would mark the debut of Miss World Manushi Chhillar has also been delayed. So far no new release date has been announced.

5. Jersey

Shahid Kapoor’s cricket drama Jersey, which was slated to release on the last day of 2021, was pushed back too. Although the makers haven’t picked the next release date, they are said to be in talks for a direct digital release.

6. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was set to lock horns with SS Rajamouli RRR, was postponed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The biographical crime drama was delayed yet again to avoid the clash.

The recent developments indicate towards a few more change in release dates of upcoming films. We might have to wait a little longer for these films.