The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards which took place on January 20, had some iconic moments that have gone viral already. From Parasite making history to Joaquin Phoenix's speech and Brad Pitt and Jenifer Aniston's reunion, here are all the highlights that you can't miss from the SAG Awards.
When during his acceptance speech for the Joker, Joaquin Phoenix gave a heartfelt thanks to Heath Ledger, for paving the way.
When Joaquin Phoenix's received his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor Award, followed by a moving speech where he congratulated all his co-actors for their amazing work. And mentioned how he lost a lot of roles to Leonardo De Caprio.
When the Parasite cast became the first foreign film to get an award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
And had this adorable reunion with their director, Bong Joon Ho backstage.
When Jennifer Aniston gave this tearjerking speech while receiving her first solo actor for Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series.
When Brad Pitt dropped everything to watch Jennifer Aniston give her speech.
When Brat Pitt casually mentioned his Tinder bio while receiving the award for Best Actor In Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role.
When Jennifer and Brad had a reunion backstage that has us reliving the 20s.
When for the second time in a row, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast got the actor for the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
When Phoebe Waller-Bridge extended the award to the entire cast of Fleabag after winning the actor for Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series.
When Peter Dinklage won his first individual Actor for the final season of Game of Thrones.
When Leonardo DiCaprio presented Robert De Niro with the 56th SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.
When Robert De Niro gave this iconic acceptance speech.
Quite an emotional award ceremony.