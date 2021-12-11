This is a yearly routine now, so from next year, I am just gonna bookmark dumb stuff as and when they are said. Anyway, get on with what you are here for. Presenting the stupidest things Indian celebrities have said in 2021:

1. John Abraham uses gym bro science to help people understand heart attacks. Why John Why? Just deadlift bikes and make crappy action movies. Why would you talk about things you don't understand.

Why do Bollywood people feel this urge to display their stupidity in every matter? Trust me, if this guy writes a book on heart health, our Indian public will make it a bestseller. pic.twitter.com/zQkEX22ibz — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 8, 2021

2. Piyush Mishra talking about the Aryan Khan case and saying "Apne Bacchon ko sambhalein". Yes, because that was the problem there.

3. Just Varun Dhawan asking people to be safe in the midst of a raging pandemic while also promoting his movie. The post has since been deleted.

4. Just when the internet thought Uday Chopra was cool, he went ahead and tweeted this. For the uninitiated, the left gave you the weekend off, the right wants you to work on Sunday because that's what CEO mindset is.

Just a thought to ponder but doesn’t the left and right both lead to the same conclusion. Totalitarianism! One does it through nationalism and the the other through socialism. Are we really taking sides for the same outcome? — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 18, 2021

5. Kangana Ranaut wanted people to plant trees during the pandemic to deal with the shortage of oxygen. I don't think she's still aware of what she did wrong here.

6. Actor Prosenjit Chaterjee tagged PM Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a tweet to complain about his order from Swiggy not getting delivered on time.

7. In an attempt to be more woke Javed Akhtar tried coming up with pronouns of his own. Hey, kudos to him for trying but that's just not how this works.

8. Uday Chopra planted a massive red flag again when he called Jordan Peterson one of the greatest thinkers of our time. My grandpa was a 'great thinker' too but even he wasn't as misogynistic as Jordan Peterson.

I so agree with @jordanbpeterson when he suggests that we must be monsters and what great monsters we could be, if only we also knew how to control it. Cause It’s not the sword wielder that has the power, it’s the one who knows how to keep it sheathed that truly controls it. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) October 18, 2021

9. Just a few weeks ago, Kangana Ranaut said India didn't achieve independence in 1947 but in 2014.

Kangana should keep her mouth shut. Pathetic to say that 1947 independence was "bheekh" & real azaadi came in 2014. Whatever your political affiliation, this js despicable disrespect to all freedom fighters who laid their lives for the independencepic.twitter.com/JHXPwSJxsz — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) November 10, 2021

This could just have been an article with Uday Chopra and Kangana Ranaut competition for the title but let's not go there.