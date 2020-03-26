In the wake of the current 21-day-nation-wide lockdown, celebrities from all across the country are donating a generous amount of money to battle COVID-19 and ensure that the welfare of the daily-wage workers is looked after, amidst the lockdown. As we write this, here is a list of 6 celebs who have made a generous gesture of kindness:

1. Kamal Haasan

Taking in account the hardships that will be faced by the daily-wage earners of Film Employees Association of South Indian during the 21-day-nationwide lockdown, Kamal Hassan was one of the contributors who made a generous donation fo Rs. 10,00,000 for the welfare fo these people.

#FEFSI Contributions By Celebrities



Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan-10,00,000



Dhanush- 15,00,000



Director Shankar- 10,00,000 — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) March 25, 2020

2. Kapil Sharma

Homegrown comedian Kapil Sharma recently donated Rs. 50 Lakhs to the Prime Minister Fund to do his bit and fight the Coronavirus battle.

It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020

3. Anita Dongre

Designer Anita Dongre who has dressed various national and international figures like Duchess of Cambridge, Ivanka Trump and Deepika Padukone has recently contributed an amount of Rs. 1.5 Crores in the form of medical-funds for small vendors and independent artists.

4. Rajinikanth

Thalaiva has made a generous contribution of Rs. 50 lakh to ensure the welfare of the daily-wage workers of the film fraternity.

Breaking : Actor @rajinikanth gave ₹50 lakhs for #FEFSI Workers who are facing shutdown due to Corona Virus our break. #corona #Coronaindia #fefsi — Johnson PRO (@johnsoncinepro) March 24, 2020

5. Pawan Kalyan

In a tweet, the powerstar revealed that he has donated a total of Rs. 2 Crores. Rs. 50 lakh each to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to aid the battle against COVID-19. Along with this, he also donated Rs.1 Crore to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

My wholehearted gratitude to

Sri Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for

donating Rs. 70 lakhs to fight against Corona Pandemic. https://t.co/1aIuLIgk7N — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

5. Mahesh Babu

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and announced that he'll be contributing a lump sum of Rs.1 Crore to the CM Relief Fund of the Telugu states to stand in solidarity with the fraternity and fight coronavirus.

Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. 🙏🙏 Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/csfdtaZPWy — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 26, 2020

6. Ram Charan

Inspired by these generous acts of kindness, the young Telugu superstar has contributed around Rs.70 lakh to the CM relief funds of his state.

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments...

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Even though the Producers Guild of India has also urged Bollywood celebs to contribute a generous amount, there are no reported donators who have come forward, yet.

IMPORTANT... Producers Guild of India announce Relief Fund for daily wage earners impacted by complete shutdown of film,

television and OTT productions... OFFICIAL statement... #CoronaVirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UywHCZL3O3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2020

We hope that these funds receive more and more donations every day to aid the daily-wage workers through the lockdown. No amount is ever too small or big to make a contribution.