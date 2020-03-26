In the wake of the current 21-day-nation-wide lockdown, celebrities from all across the country are donating a generous amount of money to battle COVID-19 and ensure that the welfare of the daily-wage workers is looked after, amidst the lockdown. As we write this, here is a list of 6 celebs who have made a generous gesture of kindness:  

1. Kamal Haasan 

Taking in account the hardships that will be faced by the daily-wage earners of Film Employees Association of South Indian during the 21-day-nationwide lockdown, Kamal Hassan was one of the contributors who made a generous donation fo Rs. 10,00,000 for the welfare fo these people. 

2. Kapil Sharma 

Homegrown comedian Kapil Sharma recently donated Rs. 50 Lakhs to the Prime Minister Fund to do his bit and fight the Coronavirus battle. 

3. Anita Dongre 

Designer Anita Dongre who has dressed various national and international figures like Duchess of Cambridge, Ivanka Trump and Deepika Padukone has recently contributed an amount of Rs. 1.5 Crores in the form of medical-funds for small vendors and independent artists. 

4. Rajinikanth 

Thalaiva has made a generous contribution of Rs. 50 lakh to ensure the welfare of the daily-wage workers of the film fraternity. 

5. Pawan Kalyan 

In a tweet, the powerstar revealed that he has donated a total of Rs. 2 Crores. Rs. 50 lakh each to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to aid the battle against COVID-19. Along with this, he also donated Rs.1 Crore to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. 

5. Mahesh Babu 

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and announced that he'll be contributing a lump sum of Rs.1 Crore to the CM Relief Fund of the Telugu states to stand in solidarity with the fraternity and fight coronavirus. 

6. Ram Charan 

Inspired by these generous acts of kindness, the young Telugu superstar has contributed around Rs.70 lakh to the CM relief funds of his state. 

Even though the Producers Guild of India has also urged Bollywood celebs to contribute a generous amount, there are no reported donators who have come forward, yet. 

We hope that these funds receive more and more donations every day to aid the daily-wage workers through the lockdown. No amount is ever too small or big to make a contribution. 