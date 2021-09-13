If you've gotten the chance to watch the Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, then it would've been hard to miss Mohit Raina as Dr. Kaushik Oberoi. The actor is being applauded for his role as a doctor with a lot of gumption.

And while he's getting well deserved recognition at the moment, the actor has been in the industry for a while now, and this applause has frankly been long due.

Mohit Raina began acting in 2006, with a science fiction TV series called Antariksh, then in 2008, he went on to do the film Don Muthu Swami. And the next year in 2009, he returned to television and appeared as Garv in the series Chehra.

In the following years, he did other television series like Bandini, Ganga Kii Dheej. Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. In fact, he was nominated and awarded numerous times for his role as Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and it's where Mohit Raina truly began gaining a huge fan following.

The actor then went on to do films such as 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897, for which he won the Best Actor title at the Television Academy Award and, Uri: The Surgical Strike. Finally though, he entered the web series world with the show Kaafir, on ZEE5.

During which he played the role of a journalist and lawyer, Vedant Rathod. And, the audience clearly loved him for it. I mean, from beginning his career as a model to growing into a skilled actor, Mohit Raina has really won the hearts of people! The actor hails from Kashmir and has studied B.Com at the University of Jammu, and later moved to Mumbai to pursue his career.

And even while Raina has gained so much momentum in terms of the roles he's doing today, he still has immense love for television acting.

Television is home and you can go home any time

- Mohit Raina tells IANS

He's a whole blessing for the audience, here's to his journey and the talent he shares with the world.