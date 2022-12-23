2022 was a good year for OTT, with major films and shows releasing on these platforms. They also came up with several original releases as well. While shows like Panchayat 2 garnered a lot of love, there were some other releases that deserved more recognition. Have a look!

1. Major | Netflix

Major is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. The second half of the movie gets really heavy with the story of 26/11. You can watch the movie on Netflix.

Sony Pictures

2. A Thursday | Hotstar

A Thursday starring Yami Gautam was released on OTT. It is a thriller, which takes us on a journey to find out why a school teacher (Yami Gautam) takes her students hostage, making it a good weekend watch.

3. Qala | Netflix

The show with probably the best soundtrack of the year, Qala is a Netflix original. It stars Tripti Dimri in the lead role and showcases the struggles of female artists in a predominantly male-dominated world.

4. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter | Netflix

Another Netflix original, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is one of director Neeraj Pandey’s masterpieces. It is a crime thriller series focusing on Sheikhpura IPS Amit Lodha and his efforts to bring the Ashok Mahto gang to justice.

Koimoi

5. Rocket Boys | SonyLiv

The casting, the story-telling, what is not to like about SonyLiv’s Rocket Boys? It focuses on India’s first rocket launch and tells the story of Indian scientists Homi J Bhabha, Vikram Sarabhai and APJ Abdul Kalam. If you haven’t watched it yet, please do give it a watch.

Pinkvilla

6. Kaun Pravin Tambe? | Hotstar

The man who didn't give up. The perfect sentence to describe Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe who was selected by Rajasthan Royals management for IPL and Champions League T20 at the age of 41. Kaun Pravin Tambe? is his biopic and is available on Hotstar.

hotstar

7. Mukhbir – The Story of A Spy | Zee5

Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy is an Indian spy-thriller original series on Zee5. It is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the country and is adapted from Maloy Krishna Dhar’s novel, Mission to Pakistan: An Intelligence Agent in Pakistan.

Zee5