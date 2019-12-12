Have you noticed a change in how the genre of horror has moved on from showing us monsters on the screen to unveiling the monsters that live within?

From The Ring in 2002 to Frozen in 2010, we've come a long way in horror. There was a time when horror movies relied on jump scares and creepy faces to spook out the audience. But now, they play on our biggest fear, our mind.

"It's all in your head" is the most fearful thought of our generation.

Movies like Get Out, Us, The Babadook, Black Swan and Hereditary added to this mix a strong script, twisted dialogues and eerie background music. These films elevated the psychological aspect of the horror genre, drawing in viewers with mind tricks.

Not to mention the racial prejudices Get Out called out and the importance of mental health that Black Swan focused on. Hereditary warned us about the extent to which a cult can go, bringing the spotlight back on social issues.

Because what's scarier than society? It can break you, engulf you and make you forget who you are, and that's what these movies play on.

Gerald's Game, Cam, Bird Box and Don't Breathe are movies that don't exactly haunt you with a monster that's out to ruin everything. Instead, some things are left to your imagination, which can run quite wild. Questioning every single thought in your head, putting you in the position of a helpless survivor.

On the other hand, a slasher film like Hush forced us to watch a deaf woman be followed around by a serial killer. The scariest part of the film? When she has no idea that there is a killer in her house because she can't hear him.

A legend in the horror community, Blumhouse Productions gave us psychological horror masterpieces like The Purge, Happy Death Day, Sinister, Truth or Dare and Unfriended. Movies that focused on bringing out the worst in humans headlined the box office this decade.

On the web series front, The Haunting Of Hill House gave us jump scares, ghosts and spirits. But the most haunting aspect of the show turned out to be the black hole of death, something every viewer could relate to.

We have moved on to finding humans as monsters more believable than spirits and ghosts living under our beds. The reality of our lives is reflected in the horror movies of this decade.