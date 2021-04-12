The 74th British Academy Film Awards were held over the weekend (10th and 11th of April), virtually this year. Indian actor Adarsh Gourav from White Tiger may have lost but we still saw a good bunch of films and actors winning this year!
Let us take a look at some of the most notable winners:
1. Best film: Nomadland
2. Outstanding British film: Promising Young Woman
3. Leading actress: Frances McDormand - Nomadland
4. Leading actor: Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Father
5. Supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari
6. Supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
7. Best Director: Chloé Zhao- Nomadland
8. EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public): Bukky Bakray
9. Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: His House - Remi Weekes (writer/director)
10. Film not in the English language: Another Round
11. Documentary: My Octopus Teacher
12. Animated film: Soul
13. Original screenplay: Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
14. Adapted screenplay: The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
15. Original score: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
16. Cinematography: Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
17. Costume design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth
18. Editing: Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen
19. Production design: Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
20. Make-up and hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
21. Sound: Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc
22. Special visual effects: Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
23. Casting: Rocks - Lucy Pardee
24. British short film: The Present
25. British short animation: The Owl and the Pussycat
26. Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Noel Clarke
27. Bafta Fellowship: Ang Lee
