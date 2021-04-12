The 74th British Academy Film Awards were held over the weekend (10th and 11th of April), virtually this year. Indian actor Adarsh Gourav from White Tiger may have lost but we still saw a good bunch of films and actors winning this year!

Let us take a look at some of the most notable winners:

1. Best film: Nomadland

2. Outstanding British film: Promising Young Woman

3. Leading actress: Frances McDormand - Nomadland

4. Leading actor: Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Father

5. Supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

6. Supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

7. Best Director: Chloé Zhao- Nomadland

8. EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public): Bukky Bakray

9. Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: His House - Remi Weekes (writer/director)

10. Film not in the English language: Another Round

11. Documentary: My Octopus Teacher

12. Animated film: Soul

13. Original screenplay: Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

14. Adapted screenplay: The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

15. Original score: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

16. Cinematography: Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

17. Costume design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth

18. Editing: Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen

19. Production design: Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

20. Make-up and hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

21. Sound: Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc

22. Special visual effects: Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

23. Casting: Rocks - Lucy Pardee

24. British short film: The Present

25. British short animation: The Owl and the Pussycat

26. Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Noel Clarke

27. Bafta Fellowship: Ang Lee

