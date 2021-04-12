The 74th British Academy Film Awards were held over the weekend (10th and 11th of April), virtually this year. Indian actor Adarsh Gourav from White Tiger may have lost but we still saw a good bunch of films and actors winning this year!

Let us take a look at some of the most notable winners:

1. Best film: Nomadland 

2. Outstanding British film: Promising Young Woman

3. Leading actress:  Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Source: Variety.com

4. Leading actor: Sir Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Source: CNN

5. Supporting actress: Yuh-Jung Youn - Minari

Source: Variety.com

6. Supporting actor: Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Source: The Ringer

7. Best Director: Chloé Zhao- Nomadland

Source: Variety.com

8. EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public): Bukky Bakray

Source: Themoviemylife.com

9. Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: His House - Remi Weekes (writer/director)

Source: Screendaily.com

10. Film not in the English language: Another Round

11. Documentary: My Octopus Teacher

12. Animated film: Soul 

13. Original screenplay: Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Source: Shethepeople

14. Adapted screenplay: The Father - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton
Source: Whatsonstage

15. Original score: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Jon Batiste
Source: /d23.com
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Source: Stereogum.com

16. Cinematography: Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

Source: Youtube

17. Costume design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth

Source: Wardrobesupplies.com

18. Editing: Sound of Metal - Mikkel EG Nielsen

Source: Weliveentertainment

19. Production design: Mank - Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

20. Make-up and hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Matiki Anoff, Larry M Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Source: Awardswatch.com

21. Sound: Sound of Metal - Jamie Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michelle Couttolenc

Source: nme.com

22. Special visual effects: Tenet - Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Source: Indiewire

23. Casting: Rocks - Lucy Pardee

24. British short film: The Present

Source: Twitter/farah_nabulsi

25. British short animation: The Owl and the Pussycat

26. Outstanding British contribution to cinema: Noel Clarke

Source: The Gaurdian

27. Bafta Fellowship: Ang Lee

Source: Deadline

You can see the entire list here.   