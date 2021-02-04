The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards have officially kicked off the awards season by announcing the nominations in various categories.

While the film category was dominated by David Fincher’s Mank with 6 nominations.

The Crown dominated the television category with 6 nominations as well.

So, here is a list of the nominees in various categories :

Movies

Best Motion Picture - Drama



The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, Guatamela/France

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, USA

Two of Us, France/USA

Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Chadwick Boseman, - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed - The Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson - Music

Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Television

Best Television Series Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt's Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Al Pacino - Hunters

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sarah Paulson - Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins - Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston - Your Honor

Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True

Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman - The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

