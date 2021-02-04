The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards have officially kicked off the awards season by announcing the nominations in various categories. 

While the film category was dominated by David Fincher’s Mank with 6 nominations. 

The Crown dominated the television category with 6 nominations as well. 

So, here is a list of the nominees in various categories : 

Movies

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language 

Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatamela/France
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two of Us, France/USA

Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama 

Chadwick Boseman, - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed - The Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian 

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson - Music
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Television 

Best Television Series Drama 

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Schitt's Creek
The Great
Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television 

Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Al Pacino - Hunters
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sarah Paulson - Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

