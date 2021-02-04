The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards have officially kicked off the awards season by announcing the nominations in various categories.
While the film category was dominated by David Fincher’s Mank with 6 nominations.
The Crown dominated the television category with 6 nominations as well.
So, here is a list of the nominees in various categories :
Movies
Best Motion Picture - Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatamela/France
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two of Us, France/USA
Best Motion Picture - Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Chadwick Boseman, - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed - The Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson - Music
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma
Television
Best Television Series Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Schitt's Creek
The Great
Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Al Pacino - Hunters
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sarah Paulson - Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
