The Oscars this year has brought to us all a solid list of films to binge-watch and unwind over. So, take a look at these winning films that should be on your watch list.

1. Nomadland

The story revolves around a sixty-year-old woman who decides to travel and explore the American West in her van after she loses everything in the great recession. Unfortunately, the film is only available to watch on platforms such as Hulu, Googleplay, and Apple TV currently.

2. Minari

Minari centres around a Korean American family who moves to a farm in Arkansas in the hopes of living out the American Dream. And how their bond grows stronger as they face the different trials of moving and adjusting to a new place. The film is only available on Hulu and Amazon Prime US.

3. The Father

The plot of this amazing film is about a man named Anthony, who is sadly struggling with dementia and is left feeling betrayed and abandoned when his daughter tells him she is moving to Paris. The Father shows us everything through Anthony's eyes, how he feels about everyone, and how he is experiencing his illness. Currently, the film is only available on Hulu and Amazon Prime US.

4. My Octopus Teacher

The eighty-five-minute documentary takes its audiences through a visual journey of filmmaker Craig Foster's relationship with a wild common octopus in South Africa. You can find this on Netflix.

5. Judas And The Black Messiah

Judas And The Black Messiah is a biography based on the betrayal of Fred Hampton. The story is about how the activist becomes Chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party and his growing friendship with an FBI informant. The film is currently unavailable on Netflix or Amazon Prime and is expected to be released on HBO Max.

6. Mank

Mank is a biographical drama based on screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his journey towards writing the screenplay for Citizen Kane (1941). You can watch it on Netflix.

7. Soul

Soul is a Disney-Pixar animated film about a man named Joe Gardner, who dreams of making it big as a jazz musician and is stuck in an unsatisfying job as a music teacher. The film has a touching message and storyline about the importance of following ones dreams. You can find it on Disney + Hotstar.

8. Promising Young Woman

The film is about a girl named Cassie, who is living a double life trying to seek vengeance for her traumatic past. Currently, it is only available to stream on Amazon Prime US.

9. The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is based on the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters. And, about how they end up being charged for conspiracy to incite riots in Chicago. You can catch this one on Netflix.

10. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom takes its audiences through the journey of the friction that takes place between the legendary blues singer Ma Rainey, her trumpet player Levee and their white management team. The film depicts the racism the artists and musicians had to face at the time. You can stream the film on Netflix.

Ready to watch all these?