December has a string of great films, movies and holiday specials lined up. Here is everything coming to theatres and OTT in December 2020.
1. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: Season 1 - Netflix
Swara Bhasker plays a stand-up comedian who runs away from her wedding to follow her dreams and it is giving us major The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel vibes.
2. Big Mouth: Season 4 - Netflix
This adult animated comedy show is coming back to Netflix with a new season and it's time to prepare your virgin ears.
3. Mank - Netflix
This biographical drama film tells the story of writer Herman J. Mankiewicz as he wrote Citizen Kane, and things that lead up to the release of the film.
4. The Midnight Sky - Netflix
Directed by George Clooney and based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, this film stars George Clooney, Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo in lead roles. It tells the post-apocalyptic tale of a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he tries to stop a crew of astronauts from returning home to a mysterious catastrophe.
5. Shrikant Bashir - SonyLIV
This action drama series two completely opposite people who work together to protect their country. The show stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Yudhishtir Singh along with Pooja Gor, Mantra and Ashmita Jaggi.
6. A California Christmas - Netflix
A wealthy man will do anything to get a hard-working farmer to sell her land, and that includes posing as a farm hand to earn her trust.
7. I’m Your Woman - Amazon Prime Video
The film stars Rachel Brosnahan as a young woman who is forced to run away with her baby after her husband betrays his partners in crime.
8. The Ripper - Netflix
This true crime documentary limited series tells the gruesome tale of Jack The Ripper and how he went about killing women in the 1970s.
9. Shakeela - Theatre Release
Richa Chadha stars in this film based on the life of adult actor, Shakeela who reined in the 1990s from Kerala and acted in several adult films in languages spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
10. Wonder Woman 1984 - Theatre release
One of this year's most awaited films, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig in lead roles.
11. The Prom - Netflix
A group of not-so-successful Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town in order to support a teen who wants to take her girlfriend to prom.
12. Soul - Disney+ Hotstar
from the makers of Inside Out, Soul follows the story of a middle-school band teacher who never followed his true passion - jazz. And finally, in another realm he gets a chance to do just that.
13. Sweet Home - Netflix
Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, this Korean thriller series stars Song Kang in the lead role as a man who moves into a new apartment where people around him soon begin turning into monsters.
14. Bridgerton - Netflix
Set in the Regency era in England, this show tells the story of 8 siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.
15. Valley Girl - Amazon Prime Video
A remake of the 1983 film of the same name, this film tells the love story of a a Valley girl, who falls in love with a rebellious punk in the 1980s.
16. Tiny Pretty Things: Season 1 - Netflix
An attack brings down the star of a ballet school and her replacement finds herself in a dark world of cut-throat competition.
17. Sylvie’s Love - Amazon Prime Video
Set in the 1950s, it tells the story fo Sylvie who after a summer romance with a saxophonist, finds herself attracted to the same man when they re-connect years later.
18. Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special - Netflix
Vir Das performs virtually for an audience spanning across the globe from his Mumbai residence in this Netflix special.
19. Your Honor - Voot
This limited series starring Bryan Cranston, has been adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo. It tells the story of a a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run.
20. Your Name Engraved Herein - Netflix
Taiwan's highest-grossing LGBTQ film set in 1987, it tells the story of two friends who fall in love and experience societal and family pressure that rips them apart.
21. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4
22. Indoo Ki Jawani - Theatre release
Starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in lead roles, this comedy Hindi film tells the story of a woman who believes her date is a terrorist.
23. Tenet - Theatre release
24. Coolie No 1 - Amazon Prime Video
A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, this Bollywood film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.
25. Durgamati - Amazon Prime Video
This horror-thriller film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Bhaagamathie. It stars Bhumi Pednekar in the titular role alongside Arshad Warsi.
26. Bombay Rose - Netflix
This Indian animated film tells the story of a Hindu girl who falls in love with an orphaned Muslim boy after running away from an arranged marriage. Made by frame-by-frame painted animation, the film took 18 months to complete with 60 artists.
27. Torbaaz - Netflix
This upcoming Bollywood film stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead role of an army officer who saves children in refugee camps. The film also stars Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev.
28. Paurashpur - ALTBalaji & ZEE5
This period drama has quite an elaborate star-cast, including Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das and Anant Joshi.
29. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Netflix
Set in 1927, it tells the story of a rebellious blues singer Ma Rainey and her band, who gather at a recording studio in Chicago. Starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in lead roles, it was the actor's last film before his demise.
Prepare the watchlist.