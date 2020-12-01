December has a string of great films, movies and holiday specials lined up. Here is everything coming to theatres and OTT in December 2020.

1. Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: Season 1 - Netflix

Swara Bhasker plays a stand-up comedian who runs away from her wedding to follow her dreams and it is giving us major The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel vibes.





Release date: December 4.

2. Big Mouth: Season 4 - Netflix

This adult animated comedy show is coming back to Netflix with a new season and it's time to prepare your virgin ears.





Release date: December 4.

3. Mank - Netflix

This biographical drama film tells the story of writer Herman J. Mankiewicz as he wrote Citizen Kane, and things that lead up to the release of the film.





Release date: December 4.



4. The Midnight Sky - Netflix

Directed by George Clooney and based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, this film stars George Clooney, Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo in lead roles. It tells the post-apocalyptic tale of a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he tries to stop a crew of astronauts from returning home to a mysterious catastrophe.





Release date: December 23.



5. Shrikant Bashir - SonyLIV

This action drama series two completely opposite people who work together to protect their country. The show stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Yudhishtir Singh along with Pooja Gor, Mantra and Ashmita Jaggi.





Release date: December 11.



6. A California Christmas - Netflix

A wealthy man will do anything to get a hard-working farmer to sell her land, and that includes posing as a farm hand to earn her trust.





Release date: December 14.



7. I’m Your Woman - Amazon Prime Video

The film stars Rachel Brosnahan as a young woman who is forced to run away with her baby after her husband betrays his partners in crime.





Release date: December 4.



8. The Ripper - Netflix

This true crime documentary limited series tells the gruesome tale of Jack The Ripper and how he went about killing women in the 1970s.





Release date: December 16.



9. Shakeela - Theatre Release

Richa Chadha stars in this film based on the life of adult actor, Shakeela who reined in the 1990s from Kerala and acted in several adult films in languages spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.





Release date: December.



10. Wonder Woman 1984 - Theatre release

One of this year's most awaited films, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig in lead roles.





Release date: December 25.



11. The Prom - Netflix

A group of not-so-successful Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town in order to support a teen who wants to take her girlfriend to prom.





Release date: December 2.



12. Soul - Disney+ Hotstar

from the makers of Inside Out, Soul follows the story of a middle-school band teacher who never followed his true passion - jazz. And finally, in another realm he gets a chance to do just that.





Release date: December 25.



13. Sweet Home - Netflix

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, this Korean thriller series stars Song Kang in the lead role as a man who moves into a new apartment where people around him soon begin turning into monsters.





Release date: December 18.



14. Bridgerton - Netflix

Set in the Regency era in England, this show tells the story of 8 siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.





Release date: December 25.



15. Valley Girl - Amazon Prime Video

A remake of the 1983 film of the same name, this film tells the love story of a a Valley girl, who falls in love with a rebellious punk in the 1980s.





Release date: December 7.



16. Tiny Pretty Things: Season 1 - Netflix

An attack brings down the star of a ballet school and her replacement finds herself in a dark world of cut-throat competition.





Release date: December 14.



17. Sylvie’s Love - Amazon Prime Video

Set in the 1950s, it tells the story fo Sylvie who after a summer romance with a saxophonist, finds herself attracted to the same man when they re-connect years later.





Release date: December 25.



18. Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special - Netflix

Vir Das performs virtually for an audience spanning across the globe from his Mumbai residence in this Netflix special.





Release date: December 16.



19. Your Honor - Voot

This limited series starring Bryan Cranston, has been adapted from the Israeli TV series Kvodo. It tells the story of a a respected judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run.





Release date: December 7.



20. Your Name Engraved Herein - Netflix

Taiwan's highest-grossing LGBTQ film set in 1987, it tells the story of two friends who fall in love and experience societal and family pressure that rips them apart.





Release date: December 23.



21. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

The witch is coming back and we can't wait to catch a glimpse of what the dark side has to offer.





Release date: December 31.

22. Indoo Ki Jawani - Theatre release

Starring Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal in lead roles, this comedy Hindi film tells the story of a woman who believes her date is a terrorist.





Release date: December 11.

23. Tenet - Theatre release

In this Christopher Nolan film starring Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, a secret agent embarks on a time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III.





Release date: December 4.



24. Coolie No 1 - Amazon Prime Video

A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, this Bollywood film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.





Release date: December 25.



25. Durgamati - Amazon Prime Video

This horror-thriller film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film, Bhaagamathie. It stars Bhumi Pednekar in the titular role alongside Arshad Warsi.





Release date: December 11.



26. Bombay Rose - Netflix

This Indian animated film tells the story of a Hindu girl who falls in love with an orphaned Muslim boy after running away from an arranged marriage. Made by frame-by-frame painted animation, the film took 18 months to complete with 60 artists.





Release date: December 4.



27. Torbaaz - Netflix

This upcoming Bollywood film stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead role of an army officer who saves children in refugee camps. The film also stars Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev.





Release date: December 11.



28. Paurashpur - ALTBalaji & ZEE5

This period drama has quite an elaborate star-cast, including Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das and Anant Joshi.





Release date: December.



29. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Netflix

Set in 1927, it tells the story of a rebellious blues singer Ma Rainey and her band, who gather at a recording studio in Chicago. Starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman in lead roles, it was the actor's last film before his demise.





Release date: December 18.

Prepare the watchlist.