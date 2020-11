Bollywood has seen some great, and some absolutely terrible films over the years. Here are some directors, who made a bit of both, and you'll be surprised to see the stark difference!

1. Leena Yadav

2. Anubhav Sinha

3. Aditya Chopra

4. Farah Khan

5. Sooraj Barjatya

6. Ashutosh Gowariker

7. Sujoy Ghosh

8. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

9. Abhishek Kapoor

10. Siddharth Anand

11. Hansal Mehta

12. Kunal Kohli

13. Nikhil Advani

Which one surprised you the most?