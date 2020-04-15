If you, like us couldn't get enough of Timothée Chalamet, his first look in the film adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi epic Dune will totally make you a fan of the film already.

Vanity Fair dropped the exclusive looks of all the cast members and it is star-studded as hell.

Timothée Chalamet is the main lead and protagonist Paul Atreides who possesses supernatural powers to harness and unleash energy and lead others.

Spiderman star, Zendaya is a mystery woman named Chani, who haunts Paul in his dreams and has a mysterious connection to him.

Our very own Aquaman AKA Jason Momoa is one of Paul's mentors, Duncan Idaho.

Guess who's the mentor? Thanos AKA Josh Brolin who stars as Gurney Halleck the great warrior.

Duke Leto Atreides, who is Paul's father is played by Oscar Isaac.

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Lady Jessica Atreides who plays Paul's mother in the movie.

Javier Bardem too will be a part of the movie as the leader of the Fremen tribe as Stilgar.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One) is playing an ecologist named Dr. Liet Kynes.

The vast star cast also has popular names such as Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård and Charlotte Rampling.

Already rooting for this film.