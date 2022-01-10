Hollywood's biggest party, this year, was a private affair in Beverly Hills that wasn't live-streamed. The winners were announced on the Golden Globes website and their social media handles. Whether on the big or small screen, these artists have made a significant impact on television and movies. The following is a list of all the winners:
1. Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Power of the Dog
2. Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
West Side Story
3. Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
4. Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Will Smith, King Richard
5. Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
6. Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… BOOM!
7. Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
8. Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
9. Best Director – Motion Picture
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
10. Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
11. Best Picture — Animated
Encanto
12. Best Picture — Non-English Language
Drive My Car (Japan)
13. Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Dune
14. Best Song Motion Picture
'No Time to Die', No Time To Die
15. Best Television Series — Drama
Succession
16. Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Hacks
17. Best Television Motion Picture
The Underground Railroad
18. Best Actress — Television Motion Picture
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
19. Best Actor – Television Motion Picture
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
20. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
21. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jeremy Strong, Succession
22. Supporting actor — television
O Yeong-Su, Squid Game
23. Supporting actress — television
Sarah Snook, Succession
