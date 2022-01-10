Hollywood's biggest party, this year, was a private affair in Beverly Hills that wasn't live-streamed. The winners were announced on the Golden Globes website and their social media handles. Whether on the big or small screen, these artists have made a significant impact on television and movies. The following is a list of all the winners:

1. Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Power of the Dog

2. Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

West Side Story

3. Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

4. Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Will Smith, King Richard

5. Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

6. Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… BOOM!

7. Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

8. Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

9. Best Director – Motion Picture

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

10. Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

11. Best Picture — Animated

Encanto

12. Best Picture — Non-English Language

Drive My Car (Japan)

13. Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Dune

14. Best Song Motion Picture

'No Time to Die', No Time To Die

15. Best Television Series — Drama

Succession

16. Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Hacks

17. Best Television Motion Picture

The Underground Railroad

18. Best Actress — Television Motion Picture

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

19. Best Actor – Television Motion Picture

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

20. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

21. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jeremy Strong, Succession

22. Supporting actor — television

O Yeong-Su, Squid Game

23. Supporting actress — television

Sarah Snook, Succession

A well deserved list of winners!