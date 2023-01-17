Let’s be honest, we all have felt a little lost while following the maps on our phones, at some point in our lives. In fact, when we order something, we do get calls for proper landmarks and directions, for seamless delivery.

However, a man took directions too seriously and added an entire paragraph about his exact location in the address section.

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: Pexels

Nishant, a social media user, took to his account and shared a screenshot of the package with the hilarious address.

The address, which is in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was printed on the label and read, “ gaav se 1 km pehle right side apne khet ka gate hain, lohe ka gate hain, paas mein ek chhoti fatak hain or gate ke paas kala mungiya dala hua hain, waha aake phone kar dena, main saamne aa jaunga.”

Delivery wala marte dam tak iska address yaad rakhega 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qaeDaOMWHY — Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) January 13, 2023

Needless to mention, this tweet started a meme fest on the microblogging website. Scroll down and take a look!

ADVERTISEMENT Arey 🤣🤣😭 koi taqleef nhi dena hai delivery wale ko — Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) January 14, 2023

Address batao to aise batao 🤣🤣🤣 — Chhotu (@badachhotu) January 13, 2023

🤣🤣🤣ye to kahani hai ek — Pseudo_loger (@pseudo_loger) January 13, 2023

Hm bhi try karenge 😂😂 — S U Ⓜ️ I T💌 (@sumit_says_) January 14, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT E-commerce in India is a tough job. https://t.co/8eUyxJvzFT — Sandesh Samant | संदेश सामंत 🇮🇳 (@sandesh_samant) January 14, 2023

Bhai na padhai kaam, Apne ghr ka address jaada pda h 🤣🤣. #IncredibleIndia 😂 https://t.co/g8XUV0rXw3 — Vijay Hoon (@VijayHoon) January 16, 2023

delivery boy ek dum darwaze pe pahunch jayenge😂😂 — Ashish (@brb_memes7) January 13, 2023

kitna sincere person hai delivery boy ko koi dikkat nahi ho isliye aise address likha hai, महापुरुष है — RiYa Shekhawat🤍 (@She20Shekhawat) January 13, 2023

😭😭😭Real life m b address ese hi batate h https://t.co/5VTFf3fqVb — SSKrishna (@SSK_1090) January 14, 2023