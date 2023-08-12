Over two decades later, Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster starring Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel, hit the Indian theatres on Friday and witnessed a stellar occupancy, reportedly collecting over ₹40 crore on day one. Apart from retaining the lead pair from the original, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, and Gaurav Chopra, among others.

In 1971, when the Crush India Movement in Pakistan is in turmoil and the Indo-Pak relationship is extremely volatile, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet. Recreating the magic of the original’s music, the film heavily relies on nostalgia. Speaking of which, the iconic handpump sequence from 2001 is revisited in Gadar 2, eliciting applauses, goosebumps, and laugh-out-loud moments in the theatre. Here’s how fans have been reacting to it.

While the film has been largely receiving mixed reviews from the audience, the handpump sequence has surely drawn some reactions. Here’s what people are saying:

People watching Gadar 2 with Hammer and Handpump at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai.

pic.twitter.com/KT48vqw3xb — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) August 11, 2023

#Gadar2Review

Despite of average 1st half gadar 2 is fire in 2nd hald sunny deol delivered fantastic dialogue super massy action with lots of emotions 2nd half is brilliant will recommend go for it specially the iconic handpump scene give goosebumps 3.5 out of 5 — Manish (@ManishTinker10) August 11, 2023

Watched Gadar 2 last night.

Strongs:

Presence of Sunny Paaji. That non uprooting the handpump scene was giving me goosebumps.

Solid Music with Arijit, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan voice.

Masala entertainer



Weakness: Utkarsh Sharma 's acting and his presence.

Weak storyline. — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) August 12, 2023

“Once again, one of the best scene in the film involves him and a handpump. Sunny somehow makes all of this convincing but what he can’t do is rescue this film.”



Check out my entire review of Gadar:2 only on Reviews & More. https://t.co/EQ3ft502Fc — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) August 12, 2023

In 2001, I had heard stories of people visiting the cinema halls in trucks and tractors to watch #SunnyDeol in #Gadar. 22 years later, the craze is intact. An video from Inox, City Centre Mall , Bhilwara Rajasthan, for #Gadar2. pic.twitter.com/ZNDtWQ6kcY — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 11, 2023

The Iconic Scene of Handpump in Gadar 2 🔥🔥🔥 — TJ (@tejasbhalerao) August 11, 2023

Handpump Scene 🤣👍

Everyone must Watch this funny scene of Gadar 2

pic.twitter.com/wAMgUgpz4V — Baba Venga (@GAUTAM99930) August 11, 2023

Have you watched the movie yet? What did you think about it?