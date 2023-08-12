Over two decades later, Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster starring Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel, hit the Indian theatres on Friday and witnessed a stellar occupancy, reportedly collecting over ₹40 crore on day one. Apart from retaining the lead pair from the original, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur, and Gaurav Chopra, among others.
In 1971, when the Crush India Movement in Pakistan is in turmoil and the Indo-Pak relationship is extremely volatile, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet. Recreating the magic of the original’s music, the film heavily relies on nostalgia. Speaking of which, the iconic handpump sequence from 2001 is revisited in Gadar 2, eliciting applauses, goosebumps, and laugh-out-loud moments in the theatre. Here’s how fans have been reacting to it.
While the film has been largely receiving mixed reviews from the audience, the handpump sequence has surely drawn some reactions. Here’s what people are saying:
Have you watched the movie yet? What did you think about it?