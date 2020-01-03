HBO's epic fantasy show Game of Thrones might not have ended the way a majority of fans wanted it to; but, it surely was the most watched show.

In fact, it just went on to become the most torrented show ever.

According to BitTorrent data, collected by Torrent Freak, Game of Thrones has broken their own record for the 7th time running.

Since the release of the first episode back in 2011, the interest was always overwhelming and fans without access to HBO didn't let that get in the way of them illegally downloading the episodes.

Despite the show ending months ago, it has claimed top ranking once again followed by Chernobyl at #2 and Disney's Mandalorian at #3.

While a majority of BitTorrent users were responsible for the show's infamous tag, there were a lot of other users who watched the conclusion on other pirates sites apart from Torrents.

Sadly for them, the Iron Throne melted just like the season's ratings towards the very end.