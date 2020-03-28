As if everyone wasn't already bummed out enough right now...one of the Game Of Thrones Direwolf dogs has died -- RIP Odin https://t.co/C0C2CPozpW— Tammy Dahlstrom (@TamyDahlstrom) March 27, 2020
Odin was 10-years-old and he played Brian's pup Summer in the GOT series. In fact, his die hard fans raised an incredible £14,000 to help pay for his medical bills and treatment, which he underwent in Dublin each and every week for the past four months.
His humans shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook. While paying tribute to the faithful dog, they wrote:
It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin led a life like no other dog. Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at 7 weeks old all we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus.
Naturally, this news is saddening for many GOT fans. They raised a glass and shared a moment of silence for Odin and his humans.
RIP, Odin! You'll live for ever in our thoughts and memories.