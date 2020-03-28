Odin, the dog who starred in the Game of Thrones as Bran Stark's direwolf passed away on 27th March after battling with cancer, for four-long months.

As if everyone wasn't already bummed out enough right now...one of the Game Of Thrones Direwolf dogs has died -- RIP Odin https://t.co/C0C2CPozpW — Tammy Dahlstrom (@TamyDahlstrom) March 27, 2020

Odin was 10-years-old and he played Brian's pup Summer in the GOT series. In fact, his die hard fans raised an incredible £14,000 to help pay for his medical bills and treatment, which he underwent in Dublin each and every week for the past four months.

His humans shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook. While paying tribute to the faithful dog, they wrote:

It’s difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin led a life like no other dog. Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at 7 weeks old all we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and to sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus.

You can read the entire post here:

Naturally, this news is saddening for many GOT fans. They raised a glass and shared a moment of silence for Odin and his humans.

Rest in peace Odin. You were such a great dog. — Zach Sweig (@ZASMan300) March 27, 2020

Fly high and run free precious Odin — Amber Ruffalo (@AmberRuffalo) March 28, 2020

I’m so sorry! Odin was a very talented actor! — Martha A Clarke (@MarthaAClarke1) March 27, 2020

Sad news. An absolutely stunning dog too — Brok Lee (@Brok_Leee) March 28, 2020

Ok, 2020. I give. Just stop it, please. — Dorian (@staten73) March 28, 2020

Sad news for my fellow Game of Thrones fans: Odin, the dog who played Bran’s Direwolf Summer, died today. I got to meet Odin on a GOT tour in N Ireland last year. He was a very sweet dog and let me pet him even though he was a famous TV star. We’ll miss you Odin!🐺 #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/9rc3uGvQDP — Byron (@TotallyEffnLost) March 26, 2020

2020 please get over. Game of Thrones Direwolf Odin has died after four month cancer battle.



😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/59SW92DJtj — Siddharth | STAY HOME 🌍 (@ssaig) March 27, 2020

And now his watch has ended. RIP, Odin.

(He was Summer on GOT.)https://t.co/dzZkHqBcgc — Paws (@Cognac4Paws) March 27, 2020

this year SUCKS https://t.co/m0Z5vPlyhV — Quinne Daoust (@quinne_daoust) March 27, 2020

RIP, Odin! You'll live for ever in our thoughts and memories.