The first set of photos from the Game of Thrones sequel, House of The Dragon have been released. While the show will still take a long time to air, these photos are enough for people who have been missing the hit HBO show.

For the uninitiated, House of the Dragon is centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, during the time of the Targaryen civil war, also known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The cast includes Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno and Fabien Frankel among others. Here’s the first look of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen & Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Twitter has been going crazy since these photos were released.

The show is slated to premiere on the 1st of January, 2022.