The soundtrack is one of the best things about every movie. It not only sets the right tone for the scene but also helps the audience connect more with the characters. I have been an old school romantic at heart and I loved listening to old songs with swoon-worthy lyrics and soul-soothing music.

While our music industry is now all about remixing old classic gems in the name of music, there are certain albums and songs that become wedged in your heart and soul. And, one such movie album is Gangster.

Apart from the movie's plotline and direction, it was the music of the movie that made it a timeless classic. A variety of singers and lyricists made this album one of the finest, and it remains fresh in our memories to date.

Even though Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai and Ya Ali became the popular tracks from this movie, the three other songs were equally loved and praised by the audience.



From soul-soothing music that brings a smile to your face and, at the same time, brings a lone tear to your eyes, this album has everything you need for a great piece of music.

Take a look:

1. Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai

One of my favourite songs from the movie, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai is sung by KK and written by Sayeed Quadri. From its melodious music to its memorable lyrics, this beautiful song is all about someone being truly, madly and deeply in love.

Aankhon se padhke tujhe dil pe maine likha, tu ban gaya hai mere jeene ki ek wajah, teri hasi teri adaa auron se hai bilkul judaa, oo oo oo.

2. Ya Ali

Again, penned down by Sayeed Quadri and crooned by Zubeen Garg, Ya Ali is a conversation between God and his follower. The song not only comforts you but also gives you a ray of hope, which makes it one of the best songs of the entire movie.

Bina tere na ek pal ho, na bin tere kabhi kal ho, yeh dil ban jaye pathhar ka, na iss mein koi hulchul ho.

3. Lamha Lamha

With Abhijeet Bhattacharya's soothing voice and Neelesh Misra's comforting lyrics, Lamha Lamha is an iconic love song that instantly warms up your tiny heart. It's a melodious track that you would often find yourself humming during the day.

Lamha lamha doori yun pighalti hai, jaane kis aag mein yeh shabnam jalti hai, khwahishon ki shaam dhalti hai, jaane kis aag mein yeh shabnam jalti hai.

4. Bheegi Bheegi

With lyrics written by Mayur Puri and sung by James, Bheegi Bheegi is a romantic number. This catchy song, which is an underrated gem amongst the other ones, talks about love and heartbreak, and honestly, we just can't get enough of it.

Na jaane koi, kaisi hai yeh zindgaani, zindgaani, kahaani adhuri kahaani.

5. Mujhe Mat Roko

This song, penned down by Sayeed Quadri and sung by Kavita Seth, is a heat-wrenching number. With gloomy lyrics and sad music, this music gives us goosebumps every single time we hear it.

Dil ki aankhon ne meri, apna sanam dekh liya, ab isi dar pe mere dam ko, nikal jaane do.

Which is your favourite song from Gangster?

Please note that all the images are from the movie.