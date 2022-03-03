Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biopic on the famous Madam of KamathipuraGangubai Kothewali, who ran a brothel and worked for the rights of sex workers. It is said that her influence went beyond underworld dons and politicians. 

Alia Bhatt as Gangubai
Source: Indian Express

In a scene from the film, Gangubai meets then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (played by Rahul Vohra) to discuss the plight of sex workers. But did you know that this scene is actually inspired from the real-life meeting between Gangubai and Pandit Nehru?

Alia Bhatt as Gangubai
Source: indiannewsweekly.com

According to Hussain Zaidi's 2011 book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, it was Gangubai's speech at a women empowerment meeting where she talked about the need for prostitution belts in cities, that earned her a meeting with the then-PM of India. 

Alia Bhatt as Gangubai
Source: tribune.com.pk

According to reports, Nehru was greatly impressed by Gangubai's vigour to improve the living conditions of prostitutes. During their private meeting, Nehru asked her why did she choose this field of work when she could have had a different life with a husband. 

Alia Bhatt as Gangubai
Source: Indiatvnews

To which, Gangubai replied, "Would you marry me?" While Nehru was left speechless, Gangubai continued, "It's very easy to preach but tough to practice."

Alia Bhatt as Gangubai
Source: www.sacnilk.com

While there is no real-life account of Pandit Nehru giving a flower to Gangubai, nevertheless the film did a great job at recreating the real life incident. 