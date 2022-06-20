There are instances that are blatantly evident, and then there are scenes that are completely non-sexual but contain the greatest amount of sexual tension between characters.

And, fortunately, Bollywood has given us some of those breathtakingly gorgeous moments filmed in the most meticulous manner for us to swoon over.

1. In Gangubai Kathiawadi, when Gangu and Afshan play cards and convey so much without uttering a word to one other.

2. In the film Veer-Zaara, when Veer and Zaara met after decades and he wrapped her anklet on her foot and we all melted right there.

3. In Rockstar, when Jordan finally saw Heer shortly before her wedding, and they embraced each other as if there was no tomorrow.

4. When Leela went on to apply gulaal on herself, neither Ram nor the viewers were able to tear their gaze away from her in Ram-Leela.

5. In Dil Dhadakne Do, Farah and Kabir's meet-cute was absolutely remarkable and unforgettable among the many that Bollywood has given us.

6. Badhaai Do was not only one of Hindi cinema's best LGBT films, but it also featured Shardul and Guru's first meeting, which was charming.

7. Another scene that has our hearts is from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, when Kartik hugs Aman a little tighter.

8. In Gehraiyaan, the scene in which Alisha and Zain stand on opposite sides of the door, their feelings for each other are overwhelming.

9. When Karan and Rhea had an emotional chat about their lives and plans while overlooking the skyline in the film Hum Tum.

10. We all felt it as Jhilmil tightened Barfi's shirt on an overcrowded tram to feel safe in the film Barfi.

11. In the film Piku, when Rana and Piku communicated through their little stolen glances at each other.

12. In the film Dil Se, Amar narrates his first encounter with an unknown girl over the radio with such passion.

13. Even after the jhoomar had fallen, Sameer and Nandini couldn't take their gaze away from each other in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

And in our hearts, these precious scenes will remain to live rent-free.