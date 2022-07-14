If you ask me one Hindi film actress who has illustrated every hue of a woman with her roles on screen, I'd name Kareen Kapoor Khan in a jiffy. Kareena is not the only feminist character in a movie; nonetheless, what tugs at our heartstrings is how her roles make us feel home.





She's mightier than the designated heroes of her films and below listed are her characters that have a piece of my heart that I don't want back.

1. Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

There's practically nothing about our generation's favourite film K3G that we aren't obsessed with. From Ladoos' unfathomable transformation into Hrithik to Amit uncle's iconic keh diya so keh diya, every single character is wedged into our memory. Yet the impression that Kareena's Poo has had on the youngsters barely any other character of the decade did. She was unapologetically herself and wasn't dolled up but boss-ed up in the shade of pink. It was Rohan who needed Pooja, not the other way around.

2. Geet in Jab We Met

Chuckle all you want, but the energy that Jab we Met's protagonist Geet exuded is unparalleled. You may dismiss her as the chatty neighbour down the hall, but there's no getting around the fact that she induced life in the film as well as in Aditya.

3. Pia in 3 Idiots

Remember how Pia was the only one who had the guts to pull her father's strings and burst his bubble of fanciful perfection? There's no denying that Rancho was the star of the show, yet Pia with her red helmet on the scooter taking full charge of her love life wasn't simply a character— but an icon.

4. Chameli in Chameli

After serving the audience with some glitzy roles in rom-coms, Kareena accepted the challenge of slipping into the skin of a street-smart prostitute in Sudhir Mishra's Chameli. This role, in 2004, could make or break her career but the rest is history. This absolute 180-degree flip made by Kareena is why she's the reigning queen.

5. Daboo in Golmaal 3

When comedy in Bollywood is typically men's playground, Daboo in Golmaal 3 added a spoonful of sass and, quite frankly, a bucketful of sense. If we have moved past Ajay Devgn's do-not-try-at-home manoeuvre on two bikes, then can we appreciate how Daboo in this installment of the film single-handedly made this sequel the best of all?

6. Kia in Ki & Ka

Who better to cast than Kareena in a film that is primarily premised around how heroes aren't single-gendered! With explosive chemistry with Arjun's character, Kia was eloquently outspoken, incredibly smart, and presumably invincible, all this while also being flawed just like a human.

7. Dr. Preet Sahni in Udta Punjab

In a film that was propelled by standout actors like Shahid Kapoor, Ali Bhatt, and Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena's character credits a special mention. From digging into the source of Punjab’s drug issue with Sartaj to building a bond that was filled with hope, Dr. Preet Sahni's unwavering spirit is what we root for.

8. Divya in Bodyguard

In a film dominated by Salman Bhai himself, it is nearly impossible for any other character to shine but Kareena. Divya Rana is a university-going student who outright resists being guarded by a macho man and has tricks up her sleeve to go against her family's patriarch.

Take our bow, queen.