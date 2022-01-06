While watching a romantic moment or an intimate scene on-screen, don't you feel that electric sensuality too? The way actors perform scenes involving touching, kissing, recreating sex and other kinds of intimacy, it has the desired effect on us. Moreover, in these scenes it is important that the boundaries of the actors is respected and consent is given importance.

Well, the whole credit goes to intimacy directors. Yes, directors who coordinate and choreograph intimate scenes in films and shows do exist, so that the actors in question don't feel uncomfortable. Imagine that you have to kiss your colleague, here co-actor, while big cameras and all crew members focus on you. Awkward, right?

So, Deepika Padukone's latest film Gehraiyaan has given due credit to intimacy director Dar Gai on its poster, and it seems it is the first time an Indian project has done so. And author Aseem Chhabra has brought this into light.

I could be wrong, but is it the first time I have seen a credit for an “Intimacy Director” in an Indian film (or any other film)? I know Dar Gai and am really curious about her contribution to this film. pic.twitter.com/eTCZ12hZly — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) January 5, 2022

While the concept of intimacy coordinators has been around for a long time in Hollywood, our Indian cinema is yet to bring this into the mainstream. And so, Gehraiyaan's acknowledgement of the director is an important step towards normalizing this.

Intimacy directors are brought on board to facilitate scenes involving physical touch for the stage and screen. Their work basically choreographing the scene so that it looks and feels real, and the actors know exactly what to do.

People on Twitter are applauding the move as it's one of the first times Bollywood has given due credit to an intimacy director.

This is actually so great. At first I didn't know something like intimacy direction exist. Months back saw clips about it on snapchat and was so impressed. The layers of hard work that goes into making films awe me. https://t.co/GN1y0axD16 — Geet (@iamtapo) January 5, 2022

no but I'm so happy she's getting credit for her mainstream work because she's been making beautiful music videos for hindi artists like Ritviz and Prateek Kuhad for so long now plus some amazing short films on netflix too https://t.co/dkECNVrv1s — tarantino's feet (@melodramussy) January 6, 2022

Intimate scenes। Female director/lens/gaze। Always better। Comfortable for actors too। I think one more person aastha was intimacy coordinator on the film — somen mishra (@somenmishra0) January 5, 2022

I am sure other films also hire people who specialize in shooting intimate scenes. But I like that Dar actually got a credit for her work. Impressed with the production house giving credit where it’s due. — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) January 5, 2022

Oh yeah, Intimate scenes were never conceptualized in Indian Cinema. They were just used to titillate. Not many give a thought that they say a story as well. The scenes being well choreographed adds a aesthetic texture to the whole narrative.



This is v interesting to see. I know of Normal People, I May Destroy You & Sex Education having intimacy director/coordinator and you could see how that shaped the series. I think it’s a first for Indian movie too or atleast credited. I’m really setting the hype for Gehraiyaan 🤞🏽 https://t.co/A8OdXhUSGq — Jayati Bhola ⁷ (@Jayatiib) January 5, 2022

