Twitter is left in splits after the much anticipated Shakun Batra movie starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa and Naseeruddin Shah premiered on 11th February, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. It touches upon "relationships in their various forms, navigating through complex modern relations, adulting, letting go, and taking control of one’s life."





The movie that's been described as a "domestic noir" has been receiving mixed reviews from critics, from acclaimed praise to magnified hype.

Here's what the 21'st century's most valued critics, the Twitterati, had to say about the film:

'Gehraiyaan' must come with a disclaimer asking people to not watch it when they're happy, sad, or just existing. — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) February 13, 2022

Reading mixed reviews about Gehraiyaan. Half of people are saying it's bad and half of people are saying it's worst. — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) February 13, 2022

Since Deepika depressed bots are unhappy with my review, hope this helps. #Gehraiyaan pic.twitter.com/HExybs7qsy — La Cinéphile (@TheCineprism) February 12, 2022

gehraiyaan just worsened my trust issues lol — sure ya (@Shauryaa_7) February 11, 2022

Gehraiyaan has once again proved that hyped things always turn out to be disappointing😄 — Krithi Bajaj (@dejectedweirdo) February 10, 2022

#Gehraiyaan is all about the word fucking👁️👄👁️ no like seriously every dialogue either starts with it or ends with it....WEIRDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

.#GehraiyaanOnPrime #GehraiyaanReview pic.twitter.com/eDUxsj2s3v — moon ☽ (@mooon_litt) February 11, 2022

I was depressed,so I decided to Watch a movie and now I'm more depressed #Gehraiyaan pic.twitter.com/TCYTDOMzKV — Shibani singh☘ (@Shibanisingh5) Februaary 11, 2022

This is how you treat people who think Gehraiyaan is a masterpiece😅#Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanReview pic.twitter.com/Jbq4nRpzxs — Gaurav singh (@gaurav_exist) February 13, 2022

The absolute lack of #Gehraiyaan — Anurag Patnaik (@_MooPoint) February 13, 2022

NDTV writer is facing serious life issues. pic.twitter.com/KbdOCRLDzz — allcaps (@vaahiyaatkhayal) February 12, 2022