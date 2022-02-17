In a sea of films with formulaic endings, an unexpected twist or climax totally makes any film better for me. With thrillers, even though we don’t always foresee the twists, it is kind of given.

Among Bollywood films, which still ride on done-to-death cliches, projects that attempt to stand-out for their storytelling, truly comes as a surprise. Here are some of non-thrillers with twists we never saw coming.

Disclaimer: Of course, there are going to be spoilers ahead.

1. Gehraiyaan

The reviews for this film have been either wonderful or just underwhelming, there’s no in between. But one thing we all can agree on is that we didn’t see the last twist coming. Even though a few of us might have predicted Zain’s death at some point.

2. Bulbbul

Bulbbul, a horror film like none other in Bollywood, a lot was new in the storyline itself. However, the protagonist Bulbbul emerging as the one behind the killing spree was absolutely unforeseen.

3. Jagga Jasoos

The experimental film directed by Anurag Basu was an attempt to bring comedy and adventure together. Ranbir, as a young kid, on a lookout for his father stumbles into many unexpected turns, but Basir Alexander’s identity is what left the audience wide-eyed.

4. Baahubali

Who doesn’t agree with this. The film had the whole nation asking just one question- Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyu mara? And in case you've forgotten why, it was because Kattappa, to stay loyal to the throne, stabs Baahubali since he could have been a threat to the newly appointed King Bhallaladeva.

5. Qissa

The Irrfan Khan starrer unveils the ugly face of our patriarchal society, which would go to any extent for an heir. The major twist, that is Kanwar's gender identity, is also the tragic aspect of the story.

6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Other than being a go-to hilarious comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa puts the spotlight on mental illness. However, throughout the film you never expect Avni to be the real Manjulika.

7. 3 Idiots

Rancho hi Phunsukh Wangdu hai. The whole story builds up towards the mind-blowing climax that was exhilarating to watch (still is).

8. Being Cyrus

Being Cyrus, a dark-comedy, revolves around an immensely dysfunctional Parsi family. The ending comes with two major twists one after another. But the revelation about the murderer's identity was impossible to predict.

9. Rang De Basanti

The film earned a cult status for many reasons. Towards the climax, we do get a hint that the boys won’t walk out alive from the radio station, but Karan (Siddharth) shooting his father dead left everyone shocked.

10. Bluffmaster

A totally underrated cinematic project, Bluffmaster featured the biggest con of cons. Roy Kapoor, played by Abhishek Bachchan, is a con-man who finds out that he has been duped at the end of the film.

11. Andaaz Apna Apna

A comedic twist one would say, but you would be lying if you say that you predicted it because who could have guessed Raveena Karisma hai aur Karisma Raveena?

