In a sea of films with formulaic endings, an unexpected twist or climax totally makes any film better for me. With thrillers, even though we don’t always foresee the twists, it is kind of given. 

Kareena Kapoor
Source: Twitter

Among Bollywood films, which still ride on done-to-death cliches, projects that attempt to stand-out for their storytelling, truly comes as a surprise. Here are some of non-thrillers with twists we never saw coming.  

Disclaimer: Of course, there are going to be spoilers ahead. 

1. Gehraiyaan

The reviews for this film have been either wonderful or just underwhelming, there’s no in between. But one thing we all can agree on is that we didn’t see the last twist coming. Even though a few of us might have predicted Zain’s death at some point.     

Deepika Padukone
Source: Twitter

2. Bulbbul 

Bulbbul, a horror film like none other in Bollywood, a lot was new in the storyline itself. However, the protagonist Bulbbul emerging as the one behind the killing spree was absolutely unforeseen.

Tripti Dimri
Source: Twitter

3. Jagga Jasoos   

The experimental film directed by Anurag Basu was an attempt to bring comedy and adventure together. Ranbir, as a young kid, on a lookout for his father stumbles into many unexpected turns, but Basir Alexander’s identity is what left the audience wide-eyed.   

Ranbir Kapoor
Source: Twitter

4. Baahubali 

Who doesn’t agree with this. The film had the whole nation asking just one question- Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyu mara?  And in case you've forgotten why, it was because Kattappa, to stay loyal to the throne, stabs Baahubali since he could have been a threat to the newly appointed King Bhallaladeva.

Baahubali last scene
Source: YouTube

5. Qissa 

The Irrfan Khan starrer unveils the ugly face of our patriarchal society, which would go to any extent for an heir. The major twist, that is Kanwar's gender identity, is also the tragic aspect of the story.  

Tillotama Shome
Source: Scroll

6. Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Other than being a go-to hilarious comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa puts the spotlight on mental illness. However, throughout the film you never expect Avni to be the real Manjulika.  

Vidya Balan
Source: India Today

7. 3 Idiots 

Rancho hi Phunsukh Wangdu hai. The whole story builds up towards the mind-blowing climax that was exhilarating to watch (still is).  

Aamir Khan
Source: YouTube

8. Being Cyrus 

Being Cyrus, a dark-comedy, revolves around an immensely dysfunctional Parsi family. The ending comes with two major twists one after another. But the revelation about the murderer's identity was impossible to predict.  

Saif Ali Khan
Source: Twitter

9. Rang De Basanti 

The film earned a cult status for many reasons. Towards the climax, we do get a hint that the boys won’t walk out alive from the radio station, but Karan (Siddharth) shooting his father dead left everyone shocked. 

Rang De Basanti scene
Source: YouTube

10. Bluffmaster 

A totally underrated cinematic project, Bluffmaster featured the biggest con of cons. Roy Kapoor, played by Abhishek Bachchan, is a con-man who finds out that he has been duped at the end of the film

Abhishek Bachchan
Source: Twitter

 11. Andaaz Apna Apna 

comedic twist one would say, but you would be lying if you say that you predicted it because who could have guessed Raveena Karisma hai aur Karisma Raveena?  

Karisma-Raveena
Source: Twitter

If there are any other films you think can make it to this list, let us know. 