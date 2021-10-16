Akshay Kumar will be starring in an upcoming biopic about an Indian Army veteran who fought in the wars of 1962, 1965, and the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

The film is titled Gorkha, and Kumar will portray the role of Major General Ian Cardozo, an officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles).

The film will be directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

Ian Cardozo graduated from the National Defense Academy, and was the first cadet to receive both the Gold and Silver medals for best all round performance.

But his early accolades are not all the film is about. Ian Cardozo is a war hero who stepped on a land mine during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. In the absence of any medics or morphine, he used his khukri (curved knife) to amputate his own leg.

Following the loss of his leg, Cardozo used a prosthetic limb and continued to prove that he was still capable of great feats. He went on to be the first war-disabled officer of the Indian Army to command a battalion and a brigade.

He received the Sena Medal and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal for his bravery. Cardozo currently resides in New Delhi, and regularly takes part in marathon runs. He told Hindustan Times,

"I feel honoured for this story to be told on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war. It commemorates the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces of India. I look forward to working with Anand & Akshay as they bring this to life. This story reflects the values and spirit of every officer of the Indian Army.

What an inspiring story!