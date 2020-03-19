If you're a fan of Game Of Thrones like the rest of us, then you'd be familiar with the mastermind behind it - George R. R. Martin.

While coronavirus might have taken a toll on everyone's work due to the self-isolation and quarantine, he seems to be making the most out of this time.

The novelist and writer shared on his blog that he is spending these self-isolation times making good progress on his forthcoming novel Winds of Winter. For more than a decade now this novel has been long-awaited.

While he does realize that us fans didn't get enough closure for GoT, he's trying his best to turn that around. In his blog, he added,

Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day. Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here. I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going in to town or seeing anyone.

He also mentioned how all this situation seems like living in a science fiction novel.

But not, alas, the sort of science fiction novel that I dreamed of living in when I was a kid, the one with the cities on the Moon, colonies on Mars, household robots programmed with the Three Laws, and flying cars. I never liked the pandemic stories half so well…

While as fans we sure as hell are happy that the famous author might actually complete this long-awaited novel, we can't forget that he does come under the most vulnerable category. Honestly, this old man knows that way too well.

Yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition. But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions. I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going in to town or seeing anyone.

So, even though we don't know when would we actually get our hands on his latest genius work, this invaluable man needs to be protected at all cost.