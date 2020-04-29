24-year-old Geraldine Viswanathan, who is Indian from her father's side, has a lot of attention directed towards herself after her latest movie Bad Education with Hugh Jackman.

In the movie, she is playing a high school newspaper reporter who finds out about school district superintendent (played by Hugh Jackman). She reveals that a racket is running within the system, which reportedly is based on a true story of the biggest scam in the history of US public school network.

Talking to Variety about meeting Hugh for the first time, Geraldine Viswanathan said:

I was very star-struck, but then he immediately put me at ease. He’s just the friendliest and loveliest. We’re both from Australia, so it was kind of like an instant ‘Hey!’

She also revealed some BTS:

I definitely would have moments, especially during one of our (scenes) together, where I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s acting, and now I have to do it as well?

The film, available on Disney + Hotstar is getting great reviews and so is Geraldine. 

Geraldine has earlier acted in Blockers (2018) alongside John Cena and Leslie Mann. She also appeared in Hala (2019) as the lead.

Apart from these, she is also a part of Miracle Workers, which stars Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi among others.

Can't eait to see more of her.