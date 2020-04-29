24-year-old Geraldine Viswanathan, who is Indian from her father's side, has a lot of attention directed towards herself after her latest movie Bad Education with Hugh Jackman.

I think its high time we stan Geraldine Viswanathan. Massive talent 🖤#BadEducationHBO pic.twitter.com/akCnqAZvaO — Karthik (@karthik_rus) April 26, 2020

In the movie, she is playing a high school newspaper reporter who finds out about school district superintendent (played by Hugh Jackman). She reveals that a racket is running within the system, which reportedly is based on a true story of the biggest scam in the history of US public school network.

Talking to Variety about meeting Hugh for the first time, Geraldine Viswanathan said:

I was very star-struck, but then he immediately put me at ease. He’s just the friendliest and loveliest. We’re both from Australia, so it was kind of like an instant ‘Hey!’

Okay can we talk about how good Geraldine Viswanathan was in Bad Education 🖤#FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/EvzZKnQdOA — Karthik (@karthik_rus) April 26, 2020

It's refreshing to watch a great movie right now. #BadEducation is so good. It also makes a few things clear:



1. Geraldine Viswanathan (@yoyogeraldinev) is so good in everything she's been in.



2. We are firmly in the Ray Romanaissance. — Eddie Losoya (@EddieLosoya) April 26, 2020

She also revealed some BTS:

I definitely would have moments, especially during one of our (scenes) together, where I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s acting, and now I have to do it as well?

The film, available on Disney + Hotstar is getting great reviews and so is Geraldine.

So, if you haven't seen #BadEducation on HBO yet, I highly recommend it. I'm about an hour into it and it is seriously enthralling. Fascinating story. Really good performances from Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Ray Romano. — Lisa Marie Bowman (@LisaMarieBowman) April 29, 2020

Geraldine has earlier acted in Blockers (2018) alongside John Cena and Leslie Mann. She also appeared in Hala (2019) as the lead.

Apart from these, she is also a part of Miracle Workers, which stars Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi among others.

Can't eait to see more of her.