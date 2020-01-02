Would you believe me if I told you that Gerry from P.S I Love You a.k.a Gerard Buttler is in India, roaming around the streets of Rishikesh and taking a picture with his fans?
Well, Gerard kick-started the New Year by posting a picture of him doing Surya Namaskar with a backdrop of the Himalayas.
And before I knew it, Instagram was flooded with pictures of his trip along with his fans.
A couple of weeks ago, he also attended HL Dalai Lama's 14th keynote speech, somewhere in the southern part of India.
Famous Hollywood actor of hit movies like Gladiator & 300 Gerard butler pictured with his holiness Dalai Lama at a service in south India @sushant_says @TheJohnAbraham @BeingSalmanKhan @bindasbhidu @iamsrk @chintskap @SonuSood @NavedJafri_BOO 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DBBPl1awhA— dhondup namgyal aka danny (@DhondupNamgyal) December 31, 2019
BRB, the stalker in me is trying to track down Gerard to scream P.S I Love You in front of him.