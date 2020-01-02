Would you believe me if I told you that Gerry from P.S I Love You a.k.a Gerard Buttler is in India, roaming around the streets of Rishikesh and taking a picture with his fans?

Well, Gerard kick-started the New Year by posting a picture of him doing Surya Namaskar with a backdrop of the Himalayas.

And before I knew it, Instagram was flooded with pictures of his trip along with his fans.

A couple of weeks ago, he also attended HL Dalai Lama's 14th keynote speech, somewhere in the southern part of India.

BRB, the stalker in me is trying to track down Gerard to scream P.S I Love You in front of him.