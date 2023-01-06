One of the first things that us desi kids are taught by our parents is having basic respect for the places and homes we visit. I would even argue and say that this isn’t just a brown-people-rule, it’s a sign of respect in many parts of the world. Which is why it’s so alarming (and quite rude) to see how this German influencer respond to street vendors selling fruit by abusing them!

Christian Betzmann posted a video of fruit vendors standing in front of his Airbnb and said, "20 dudes screaming in front of my Airbnb every day to sell their sh*t." Yep, you read that right. This makes me wonder whether or not he read up on India as a country before deciding to move here to create content. Also, how very insensitive of him to not see the privilege he's speaking with.

What is even sadder is that when people tried to explain to him the role that street vendors play in our society and eco-system, he took it as an opportunity to call it archaic and somehow compare it to rape culture in India.

Betzmann completely missed the point. It’s not that we as Indians don’t realize that we can be more advanced or better organized in how our country functions, it’s that none of this makes it okay for him to abuse a person who is simply doing what they have to earn a living. Not everyone has been granted the circumstances to do their job in a convenient way.

Here is how netizens have responded to Betzmann's post.

