That Netflix subscription (borrowed or paid for, no judgements here) is going to come in real handy because one of the greatest horror films of all time, Hereditary, is now streaming on Netflix.

The debut feature film of writer-director Ari Aster, it stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, and Gabriel Byrne and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Hereditary tells the story of a family haunted by supernatural forces, after the death of their grandmother.

You can watch the trailer here.

So, will you be watching it tonight?