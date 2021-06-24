Actor Ghanshyam Nayak, best known for his role of Nattu Kaka on the famous sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently revealed that he is battling cancer.

As per reports, Nayak, who has been a part of the show right from the start, has been undergoing treatment for cancer. However, even between his chemotherapy sessions, he flew to Daman for a special episode.

In fact, the 77-year-old star is 'positive' that he will make a complete recovery, and wants to work for as long as possible.

I am eagerly waiting to get back to work. I go through chemotherapy and it happens once in a month. The doctor has told me I can work and there is no problem. I just want to spread positivity and tell everyone that I am doing fine.

- Nayak to India Today

Nayak has actually been a part of the entertainment industry for over 50 years and worked in hundreds of Gujarati and Hindi shows and movies. But, it wasn't always smooth sailing. As he admitted himself, it wasn't until TMKOC, that his life changed for the better.

Sirf 3 rupay ke liye mujhe 24 ghante kaam karna hota tha. Imandaari se kahun toh 10-15 saal pehle humari film industry mein zyada paisa nahin milta tha. In fact, kabhi kabhi humein humari fees bhi nahi mil paati thi... Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah karne ke baad meri life mein thehraav aa gaya.

- Nayak to Dainik Bhaskar

However, for now, his only focus is to spread positivity, and not be scared of life, even in the midst of Covid:

The COVID situation has been going on since last year and it will be here but that doesn’t mean I will get scared and sit at home. I am a positive person and never get upset or negative in life. I want to work till the last breath of my life and would like to die with my makeup on. I just want God to fulfil my wish.

- Nayak to TOI

Here's hoping for his complete and speedy recovery.